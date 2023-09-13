All new Pokémon in The Teal Mask DLC

Even though it isn’t a new generation, The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is still introducing a handful of new Pokémon to add to your Pokédex. Whether or not you’ve already been filling out and completing your collection in the base game, everyone is curious to see what new types, designs, and abilities a new set of Pokémon brings to the table. Here are all the brand new Pokémon you can find while exploring the Land of Kitakami and their types.

Every new Pokémon in The Teal Mask

Ogerpon (4 types)

Ogerpon is the newest Legendary to be added to the series, and is by default a Grass type. However, in keeping with the theme of masks, it will change its form and type depending on what mask it is wearing, such as the Wellspring mask, Hearthflame mask, and Cornerstone mask. By default, Ogerpon is wearing the titular Teal mask.

Okidogi

This is a dog-themed Poison and Fighting-type Legendary that is a Hero of Kitakami. This Pokémon has no evolutions.

Munkidori

This curious monkey is a Poison and Psychic-type Legendary that also holds the title of Hero of Kitakami. Munkidori has no evolutions.

Fezandipiti

The final Hero of Kitakami is Fezandipiti, the Poison and Fairy-type Legendary. As usual, this Legendary can’t evolve.

Dipplin

A rare Grass and Dragon type, Dipplin is an evolution of Applin.

Poltchageist

You could probably guess Poltchageist was a Grass and Ghost type by its name and design. This Pokémon can evolve into Sinistcha using either an Unremarkable Teacup or Masterpiece Teacup.

Sinistcha

The evolution of Poltageist we just talked about, Sinistcha remains a Grass and Ghost type.

