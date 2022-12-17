How to catch Ting-Lu: all green stake locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you reach the post-game in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet you are ready to take on the toughest challenges the game has to offer. There are plenty of things to test your team against, including the four new legendary Pokémon. Each of these requires you to go on a bit of a hunt to even get the chance at encountering, though. Ting-Lu is a powerful foe, but also a great potential ally if you catch it. Here's how you can encounter it in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Difficulty Hard What You Need Collect all Green Ominous Stakes

How to catch Ting-Lu

Ting-Lu is hidden behind a locked shrine just like all the other legendaries. To unlock it, you will need to first find the eight Green Ominous Stakes in Paldea.

Step 1: Find all eight Green Ominous Stakes. You can locate them at the locations marked on the map below. Once you pull the final stake, you'll hear a mysterious cry coming from a shrine.

Step 2: Visit the Groundblight Shrine located in the northwest region of Paldea.

If you complete all of the history classes at school and continue speaking with Ms. Raifort afterward, she will eventually tell you the old Paldean fairy tale about Ruinous Quartet and mark the location of the Groundblight Shrine and other shrines on your overworld map.

If you haven't been going to class, you can still find the Groundblight Shrine by exploring. The location is on the map below.

Step 3: Interact with the shrine to begin a battle with Ting-Lu.

Ting-Lu is a level 60 Dark/Ground-type. It will be immune to Electric and Psychic-types, and vulnerable to Water, Fighting, Bug, Grass, Ice, and Fairy so be careful using those to not KO it too fast if you want to catch it.

