Pokémon Presents February 2022: How to watch, what to expect

The Pokémon series is set to host its own digital event titled “Pokémon Presents” this week on February 27. The presentation is set to be a celebration of the series, airing on the 26th anniversary of the first Pokémon game releases, Pokémon Red and Green (yes, Green, not Blue). It’s a day many fittingly call Pokémon Day.

While the Pokémon series has had quite a few releases recently it’s a mystery to think what could be the star showing of the show. Despite that here are the details of when it airs, how to watch, and what to expect.

When is Pokémon Presents?

Pokémon Presents is set to air on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 6 a.m. PT. The official announcement states that the runtime is scheduled to be around 14 minutes.

Where to watch Pokémon Presents?

Fans of the pocket monsters can catch the live showing of the event on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. It will remain on the channel as a video after the stream for anyone that misses the event or the live tweets sure to come with it.

What to expect from Pokémon Presents?

The huge question around the event is what exactly will be shown. The Pokémon Company dropped both new remakes and the popular Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the past few months, so there is no speculation over a big announcement as of now. This leaves everyone completely clueless for the first time in a long time about what may appear. And at only 14 minutes, it probably won’t be too much.

There is the Detective Pikachu sequel that is confirmed to still be in the works that could be talked about, but beyond that, it’s a total shot in the dark. Perhaps we’ll get some news on post-launch content for Arceus, too.

