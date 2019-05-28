Digital Trends
Gaming

Detective Pikachu sequel coming to Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Sleep announced

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
Pokemon Conference 2019 business strategy sleep home plus detective pikachu

Not many games are big enough to warrant hosting their own press conference, but we can surely count the Pokemon franchise among the few worthy. The Pokemon Company did just that today with the Pokemon 2019 Press Conference in Tokyo, Japan. The Pokemon Company President Tsunekazu Ishihara took the stage first to express that the event is a business strategy announcement and, during, he and the team revealed upcoming projects like Pokemon Home and Sleep.

The first major announcement is the reveal that a sequel to the Detective Pikachu game for 3DS will be receiving a sequel on Nintendo Switch. The original title ended with a cliffhanger and the new Switch game will be the conclusion to the story. Following a few small details on some real-life Pokemon destinations being created, a NetEase representative took the stage to reveal some new content is coming to Pokemon Quest in the near future.

The team then announced Pokemon Home. The cloud-based service will allow players to bring in Pokemon from the bank on 3DS, Pokemon Go, Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee, and Pokemon Sword/Shield. Pokemon Home will  work on smart devices and Nintendo Switch, with trading functionality, and launches early 2020.

Pokemon Go has been a huge hit, ushering fans of the franchise out into the world to find digital Pokemon using their smart devices. It turned walking into entertainment and now the team wants to bring Pokemon to your sleep schedule. The company is developing Pokemon Sleep and it will turn “sleep into entertainment” sometime in 2020. The Pokemon Go Plus Plus is a newly announced peripheral that will work as like the standard Go Plus to find Pokestop but, at night, it will track your rest as part of Pokemon Sleep.

Pokemon Conference 2019 business strategy sleep home plus detective pikachu

Niantic, the company behind Pokemon Go and the massive worldwide database that supplies the game with its landmarks, is partnering with The Pokemon Company for a project that rewards sleep and a healthy lifestyle. The Niantic rep also shared that a sleeping Snorlax is now available in Pokemon Go.

The final announcement was the formal reveal of Pokemon Masters, which is developed by DeNA. It features all of the past and present Pokemon trainers from other games. Trainers like Misty and Brock appear in the mobile game, which seems to feature turn-based combat with multiple Pokemon at one time.

The Pokemon franchise is having an eventful year. Pokemon Rumble Rush has begun its rollout in Australia, Detective Pikachu delivered the first live-action film based on Pokemon to the big screen, and the eighth generation of the main Pokemon titles is headed to Nintendo Switch at the end of the year. The team revealed during the conference that it will be working harder to bring titles to its Chinese audience, so the Pokemon brand is bound to spread even further over the next few years.

Before this Pokemon press conference, the official Twitter account made sure to point out that the upcoming eighth generation games Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield for Nintendo Switch were not going to be covered. Those games are getting the spotlight next week, though, with more being revealed on June 5 during a Nintendo Direct.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The 25 best Nintendo 3DS games
walmart ps4 dualshock 4 controller memorial day sale wirelss
Deals

PS4 Dualshock 4 wireless controllers get Memorial Day price cuts from Walmart

The standard black PS4 controller is what usually comes with the console itself, but if you want to add something a bit more customized your gaming experience, Walmart is offering a wide variety of colorful DualShock 4 controllers at…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
square enix teases the avengers project e3 2019
Gaming

Square Enix may tease long-awaited The Avengers Project at E3 2019

Marvel and Square Enix formed a multi-game partnership in January 2017, starting with The Avengers Project. Nothing has been heard since about it, but Square Enix may be teasing the presence of The Avengers Project at E3 2019.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
xbox one s fortnite limited edition leaks 1
Gaming

Xbox One S Fortnite Limited Edition leak reveals a very purple console

The Xbox One S Fortnite Limited Edition bundle, which includes a very purple Xbox One S, was leaked. Buyers will also reportedly receive a matching wireless controller, a copy of Fortnite, and the Dark Vertex skin, among other things.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
nvidia geforce now price beta features header
Gaming

Everything we know about the Nvidia GeForce Now streaming service

Nvidia was one of the early adopters of modern game streaming technology with its GeForce Now service. Currently in beta, GeForce Now lets PC, Mac, and Nvidia Shield users stream games without needing high-powered hardware.
Posted By Steven Petite
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fan
Computing

AMD's latest RX 5000 Navi graphics cards are incoming. Here's what to expect

AMD's Navi-based RX 5000 graphics cards are just around the corner and will make AMD hotly competitive with Nvidia's mid-range RTX graphics cards with an entirely new range of PCIExpress 4.0 compatible GPUs.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
nvidia geforce now vs shadow shadowvsnvidia
Gaming

Nvidia GeForce Now vs. Shadow: Which streaming service is right for you?

Nvidia GeForce Now and Shadow came out of the gate early in the race to conquer cloud gaming. GeForce Now is currently in beta, while Shadow is already available in most states. How do they stack up against each other?
Posted By Steven Petite
super mario maker 2 review smm2 20190528 011
Product Review

Super Mario Maker 2 lets you invite friends to your DIY torture castles

Super Mario Maker 2 brings substantial changes that move it away from its niche beginnings and transform it into a game that can be enjoyed by a much wider audience. And you can endure the pain of unfair levels with friends!
Posted By Felicia Miranda
shadow game streaming price availability features 302820 ghost light d54014 original 1549390339
Gaming

Everything we know about Blade’s Shadow game streaming service

Game streaming seems to be having a bit of a moment, with Microsoft, Google, and other big names set to launch streaming services. French company Blade was early to the trend with Shadow. Here's what you need to know about Shadow.
Posted By Steven Petite
steelseries apex pro adjustable actuation with oled screen apexpro kv main 001
News

New SteelSeries mechanical keyboards are the first to have adjustable actuation

SteelSeries Apex Pro is the first ever keyboard with adjustable actuation switches allowing for on-the-fly changes depending on the app running. It also has an OLED Smart display for instant notifications from other applications.
Posted By Kizito Katawonga
xbox one s all-digital edition
Buying Guides

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles available now

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Sea of Solitude release date 2019 Jo-Mei EA Originals
Gaming

Sea of Solitude, a haunting indie tackling loneliness, gets summer release date

The next game to get an elevated profile via the EA Original program is Sea of Solitude from Jo-Mei Games. The game's writer, designer, and art director, Cornelia Geppert, announced the game is due this summer.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
things to do breath of the wild zelda
Gaming

Hey! Listen! Here's the entire Legend of Zelda series ranked from best to worst

The Legend of Zelda series is one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time, featuring more than a handful of the very best games ever made. We ranked all of the games in the series timeline from best to worst.
Posted By Steven Petite
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Nintendo Switch China Chinese retailer
Gaming

Chinese retailer lists Switch version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Chinese retailers listed a Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt set for release in late 2019. This is a rumor that is unlikely to bear fruit but Nintendo has laid the foundation for a game of its size to work on Switch.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Alienware m15 Review
Computing

The best laptop for Fortnite will help you score victory royale

Want the best laptop for Fortnite? We tested numerous models with a wide variety of hardware options to find out what's best. Our final picks cover a huge range of budget, from $750 all the way up to $3,000.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith