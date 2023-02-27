 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

4 years after its reveal, Pokémon Sleep is finally coming this year

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Four years after its original reveal, The Pokémon Company has finally revealed new details on Pokémon Sleep. The mobile sleep tracking app will launch in 2023 on iOS and mobile and be compatible with a new accessory dubbed the Pokémon Go+ Plus.

[UK] Pokémon Presents | 27.2.2023

Pokémon Sleep was first announced at the Pokémon 2019 Press Conference event. While it was initially targeted for a 2020 release date, information on the app went silent after its announcement. It reemerged during today’s Pokémon Presents stream and it looks like it’ll actually release this year, though it doesn’t have an exact date yet.

The stream gave some concrete details on what the app is and how it works. It’s a gamified sleep-tracking app that tosses players on a new island built around a sleeping Snorlax. Professor Neroli tasks players with helping him research Pokémon sleeping habits. That’s simply accomplished by leaving your phone next to your pillow while you sleep. The app will record and analyze sleep like any tracker.

Related

The Pokémon aspect of that comes in how it categorizes sleep. Rest will be placed into one of three categories: dozing, snoozing, or slumbering. Pokémon with the same sleeping habits will appear around Snorlax in the app, which is how players ultimately conduct research. While players won’t “catch” Pokémon, they can collect different creatures and their sleeping styles.

For those who don’t want to keep their phone on their bed, The Pokémon Company is launching a new peripheral this year. The Pokémon Go+ Plus (yes, that’s “plus plus”) is a Pokéball shaped button that can record sleep data. Pressing the center button once will activate the device and send data to a phone. It’s also a bit of a game in itself, as players can increase their friendship with a digital Pikachu voice housed inside it and unlock different alarm sounds.

The device is compatible with Pokémon Go as well, as it’ll let players spin Pokéstops or throw Pokéballs without picking up their phone. Linking the device with Pokémon Go will give players a research mission that’ll let them catch a Snorlax with a sleeping hat on.

Pokémon Sleep does not have a release date yet, but Pokémon Go+ Plus is set to launch in July 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Over 100 PlayStation VR2 games are in development, Sony says
Tomas Franzese
By Tomas Franzese
February 6, 2023
Playstation VR2 headset on a PlayStation-themed wallpaper.

Sony has released a massive FAQ about the PlayStation VR2 on the PlayStation Blog ahead of the headset's February 22 launch. It reveals some key new details about games for the platform, namely that over 100 PS VR2 titles are in development, and that Sony doesn't plan on giving its games physical releases for now. 
For the most part, the FAQ is full of basic information about the PlayStation VR2's specs, how to set it up, and what's required to use it. But the Games section of this FAQ reveals quite a few illuminating details about the future of the system. It reiterates that there will be around 30 launch titles for the system, but also reveals just how much is in the works for the headset. In response to the question, "How many games are in development for PS VR 2?" Sony writes, "There are currently more than 100 titles in development for PS VR2."

That's a good sign, as a new, expensive VR headset like this lives or dies on its game lineup. PSVR2's early days might be a bit odd as Horizon Call of the Mountain is one of its only true exclusives -- and it's not backward compatible with PlayStation VR titles (something this FAQ reiterates. However, those picking one up can still know that lots of games are in the works for it.
Another FAQ question asks, "Will PS VR2 games be digital only or will there be physical disc releases?" -- which is sensible to clarify as this headset's predecessor had physical games. "Initially at launch, PS VR2 games will be digital," Sony says. "Physical disc releases for select titles may be available at a future date." So don't hold on to the idea of picking up a physical copy of Horizon Call of the Mountain; you'll be getting PS VR2 games through the PlayStation Store for the time being.
Check out the full FAQ if you have any technical questions about PS VR2's setup and which games it supports. PlayStation VR will be released on February 22. 

Read more
AMD vs. Intel: which wins in 2023?
Jon Martindale
Jacob Roach
Matthew Connatser
By Jon Martindale , Jacob Roach and Matthew Connatser
February 3, 2023
Pads on the bottom of the Ryzen 9 7950X.

Picking between AMD and Intel is one of the main considerations whenever you build a new PC. Like macOS versus Windows, the AMD versus Intel rivalry is one of the greatest debates for PC enthusiasts, and right now, we are in the middle of a neck-and-neck race that's bound to get even more heated.

Now that AMD has launched its Ryzen 7000 CPUs and Intel its 13th-generation Raptor Lake processors, it's time to revisit the dynamic between AMD and Intel in 2023. Forget the head-to-heads of yesteryear. This is the AMD versus Intel battle as it exists today.
AMD versus Intel: a brief history

Read more
With Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, Netflix finds its video game voice
Tomas Franzese
By Tomas Franzese
January 31, 2023
The playable characters of Valiant Hearts: Coming Home all standing together.

As we are in the earliest stages of Netflix’s foray into the games, the company is still trying to discover what a “Netflix game” really feels like. We’ve seen ports of fun console beat ’em ups and enjoyable puzzle games, but I don't feel that those really define the platform’s emerging identity. Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, on the other hand, does. A sequel to a 2014 narrative adventure game set during World War I, it's a thoughtful and emotional journey that naturally reflects some of the film and TV content available on Netflix.
Valiant Hearts: Coming Home | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix
It’s both highly educational and a solid sequel to one of Ubisoft’s most underrated games. Like Before Your Eyes, narrative is a clear priority, as is the distinct visual style that would work even if this was a traditional animated show. Netflix is known for evolving prestige TV and defining what storytelling in a streaming-focused series could be, so it would benefit from giving its exclusive games a similar focus. Valiant Hearts: Coming Home might not be a perfect game, but it’s a solid example of what a premier Netflix game could look like in the future.
War stories
Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, like its predecessor Valiant Hearts: The Great War, is a narrative-focused adventure game that hops between several stories from soldiers (and a medic) who served during World War I. Familiarity with the first game is helpful, as some characters reappear, but not necessary as the sequel tells a new story mainly focused on the Harlem Hellfighters, a group that fought with the French after the U.S. joined the conflict. It’s a story about the horrors of war and the family and friendships that wither through it all that focuses more on human stories rather than the bloody combat that games typically like to highlight. 
While its story doesn’t feel quite as intertwined as The Great War’s, Coming Home is still enlightening, shining light on parts of the war that aren’t typically covered in your standard history class. I’d even recommend it as a good entry point for kids learning about World War I, especially because the game features plenty of collectible objects and facts that allow players to learn more about the battle. Like the best content on Netflix, it’s a creatively rich and additive experience.
It does all that with a minimalist style, as its characters speak in pantomime, only saying a word or two as a narrator eventually cuts in to fill in narrative blanks or give context on the state of the war. While it might seem disrespectful to represent such a brutal war in a cartoonish manner, the horrific moments stand out all the more clearly as a result. One particularly memorable set piece doesn’t contain any dialogue. It has the player walking across the bottom of the sea as you see bodies and ships from the Battle of Jutland sink to the seafloor. It’s equally awe-inspiring and horrifying, bolstered by Coming Home’s distinct visual style.

The gorgeous 2D art is colorful, looks hand-drawn, and almost feels kid-friendly despite how grave the subject matter it’s portraying is. Netflix is home to some great animation, so it would also make sense for that artistry to apply to its games. On the gameplay front, Coming Home is comparatively simple. Players use touch controls to easily walk around, climb, and interact with objects throughout the game to solve simple puzzles. Occasionally, some minigames with unique mechanics, like treating and patching up soldiers’ wounds, spice up the game. It is approachable in design and never particularly complicated, but that also means the gameplay never gets in the way of its storytelling and art.
The biggest downside to is that it’s regularly interrupted by loading screens. Even though they were very brief on my Google Pixel 7XL, they dampened some scenes’ artistic and emotional flow.
What makes a Netflix game? 
Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is a beautiful narrative-focused game that feelsat home on Netflix. It demonstrates how titles with compelling stories can be just as engaging on a phone as they are on PC and consoles. That mentality is a perfect match for a platform that made a name for itself mostly through serialized, story-driven TV shows and movies, and now also offers games with strong stories like Desta: The Memories Between, Before Your Eyes, and Immortality. 

Read more