If you’ve been wondering just how many hours you spent playing on your Nintendo Switch over the course of 2019, Nintendo wants to take out the guesswork for you. You can currently view a special year in review page chronicling all of your Switch gaming for the whole year. Don’t look at it as time wasted — but as time spent having fun!

Go to Nintendo’s official Switch year in review page using the above link and sign in with the Nintendo account you use for playing Switch games. From there, you’ll be given a mountain of statistics and information on your gaming habits, including a reminder of the first game you played when you got your system.

Next, you’re given a list of the games you played the most on the system during 2019. In our case, it included big role-playing games like Pokémon Sword and Fire Emblem: Three Houses, as well as Astral Chain, Super Mario Maker 2, and Katana Zero.

Most importantly, however, the year in review also gives you the exact number of hours you’ve played on the Nintendo Switch in 2019, as well as the total number of games you’ve played. You even get a breakdown by month, so you can see when you were the most active, as well as how many My Nintendo Gold Points you earned during the year.

Should you be particularly proud of any individual statistics, you can download a custom image that can be shared online or printed out. Our most-active day on Nintendo Switch was July 27, which just so happened to be the day after Fire Emblem: Three Houses released for the console.

There were quite a few big-name Nintendo Switch games released in 2019, but it will be interesting to see if Nintendo can keep players as engaged with the system in 2020. Animal Crossing: New Horizons releases in a March and Bayonetta 3 and Metroid Prime 4 on the way, but without firm release dates, it remains to be seen if they’ll be out by the end of next year. Nintendo will also have to compete with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 later in 2020, though we’re sure we’re still make some time for the little console that could.

