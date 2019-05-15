Digital Trends
Gaming

Free-to-start mobile game Pokémon Rumble Rush is live in Australia

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
Pokemon Rumble Rush mobile game android ios

Pokémon Go is no longer your only high-profile way to play with the legendary creatures while on the move. Pokémon Rumble Rush has arrived on mobile gaming platforms and is offering a more intense experience compared to the focus on collecting creatures in Pokémon Go. Rumble Rush is an action-adventure that puts you in control of some favorite Pokémon while exploring uncharted islands. It not quite free-to-play like Pokémon Go, though but the developers are labeling it a free-to-start game.

While the collection isn’t the focus, it’s still a big part of Pokémon Rumble Rush. In Rumble Rush, you will fight against wild Pokémon, and some will join your squad. As you collect similar specific species, you’ll encounter stronger Pokémon of that type and regularly build up the power level of your entire collection. Once you feel like your squad is capable enough, you can take on the various islands’ boss Pokémon.

Throughout Pokémon Rumble Rush, two types of currency propel your experience forward: Power gears and summon gears. Power gears are what you use to increase your Pokémon’s stats so you can take on tougher islands and creatures. Summon gears allows your Pokémon to call in other Pokémon to help fight in tight spots.

The new action game is available on mobile platforms in Australia currently and will be rolling out into other territories over time. We don’t have access to Pokémon Rumble Rush in the U.S. yet, so we don’t have a full grasp of the game’s free-to-start format. What it typically means, though, is that progress in the game will be slowed or completely halted without spending real money on in-game items tied to quests and upgrades. With a focus on upgrading your Pokémon to take on stronger enemies and bosses, the game may slow down your access to the power gears that you use to improve your roster. Consider the initial free access a chance to see if the game is something you’d enjoy enough to spend money on it.

Pokémon Rumble Rush isn’t the only Pokémon game arriving this year, so if it doesn’t tickle your fancy, you’ve got the eighth-generation games on the way. Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
Up Next

Get Schwifty! Rick and Morty season 4 will premiere later this year
astro c40 tr impressions review pro video fallback 01 us 15nov18
Gaming

The Astro C40 TR rivals the Xbox Elite, but it’s still hard to recommend

The Astro C40 TR is the best PS4 controller around. It checks all the boxes with a premium feel and all of the customization features you could ever need. But it's also a whopping $200, which makes it difficult to fully recommend.
Posted By Steven Petite
Best Free to Play Games
Gaming

These awesome free-to-play games might be even better than the ones you paid for

Believe it or not, free-to-play games have evolved into engaging, enjoyable experiences. Here are a few of our favorites that you can play right now, including Warframe and the perennially popular League of Legends.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to watch sony e3 press conference hellblade1
Gaming

25 awesome indie games you should definitely be playing right now

These days, some of the best video games are made by independent studios. Here are 25 of the best indie games, whether you prefer grueling dungeon crawlers or otherworldly, meditative adventures.
Posted By Steven Petite
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else entirely.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing this month

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen
hp omen latops dual screens rtx graphics omen2sx04
Computing

HP packs second screens, liquid metal, and RTX graphics in new Omen laptops

HP's new lineup of gaming laptops includes some unique specimens from the Omen range. They all offer high-end Nvidia RTX graphics, but a new Omen X model sports a second screen in the base purely for chat and media functions.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Rage 2
Gaming

How to unlock all weapons in Rage 2 and own the wasteland

Rage 2's arsenal of weapons may not be vast, but the guns included here are all unique and fun to use. While you get three guns in the early going, the majority of the weapons need to be found throughout the open world wasteland.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

The last gen had some hits! Take a look at the best PS3 games of all time

Choosing the right PlayStation 3 game can be a conundrum, especially when there are nearly 1,500 titles to choose from. Thankfully, we've rounded up the best games to have ever made it to the platform.
Posted By Steven Petite
Rage 2
Gaming

How to unlock all Nanotrite abilities and amplify the carnage in Rage 2

Rage 2's combat gets even better when using Nanotrite abilities. There are eleven total, seven of which you have to find throughout the wasteland. Not only are these abilities useful to have, but they greatly diversity combat.
Posted By Steven Petite
PlayStation 4 controller
Gaming

New Sony patents could be PlayStation’s answer to Google Stadia

Google Stadia will be attempting to cut into the home gaming console pie but one of its competitors may already have an answer for the game streaming platform. A new Sony patent shows what could be the PlayStation spin on streaming.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Gaming

Sabrina or Ozark? Netflix has secret games in store for E3

The Netfix video game adaptation Stranger Things will see its third part release this July, and it will be shown at E3 2019. However, Netflix also has other unannounced games that will also be coming to the video game convention.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
PlayStation 4
Gaming

Analyst predicts the PS5 will cost $500 and have a November 2020 release date

Everyone is still wondering when they'll be able to get their hands on the next-generation home gaming console and an analyst predicted that the powerful new PlayStation 5 will cost $500 when it releases in fall 2020.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Amazon Prime credit Pokemon Sword Shield Nintendo Switch preorder
Gaming

Amazon Prime members get $10 credit on Pokemon Sword and Shield pre-orders

Amazon Prime members who pre-order Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield, the eighth generation of Pokemon, can get a $10 credit. The game will launch in late 2019 on the Nintendo Switch.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.