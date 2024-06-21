 Skip to main content
iPhones and iPads are about to get their first retro game streaming service

Text that says Antstream at the top. There's a girl holding an old cartridge sitting cross legged with a number of retro-looking characters around her.
Antstream

Playing retro games on iPhone and iPad is about to get even easier. As reported by Cult of Mac, Antstream Arcade, a subscription service that gives you access to over 1,300 licensed games, is making its way to iOS and iPadOS on June 27.

Antstream, which had already been available on Xbox and Windows, as well as via browser and Amazon, features licensed games from around 20 retro consoles like the Amiga, the Atari 2600, the PlayStation 1, and the SNES. So you can play games like Missile Command, Asteroids, Centipede, Day of the Tentacle, a few older Star Wars games, and many others. There are also challenges and tournaments that allow you to play games against other Antstream users.

This is just one of the many apps that have been able to run more freely on the App Store since the EU passed the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Apple announced changes earlier this year to iOS that would allow users to download apps from third-party app stores and streaming platforms, among other things. This opened the door for video game emulators to be available. One of the first was the Delta Game emulator, which quickly climbed the charts after Apple’s changes.

Antstream is a bit different than its emulator brethren in that it’s a streaming platform for retro games. Emulators don’t come with games; you have to find them yourself. Antstream removes the barrier to access, although you’ll have to pay for the privilege. Antstream will cost $4 per month or $30 per year for a limited time after its launch on the App Store. Otherwise, it’ll cost $5 per month or $40 per year.

