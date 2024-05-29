 Skip to main content
PlayStation State of Play, May 2024: How to watch and what to expect

By
Key art for the May 2024 State of Play presentation.
Sony

Sony is off to a fairly strong start in 2024, with games like The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Rise of the Ronin, and Stellar Blade, but the PS5’s lineup for the back half of the year is still shrouded in mystery. Thankfully, a new State of Play stream is imminent. We’re hoping that the 30-minute presentation gives us a new look at Until Dawn’s remake and Firewalk Studios’ multiplayer game Concord, as well as some surprises.

Although it isn’t a full-blown PlayStation Showcase, it’s definitely still worth tuning into for PS5 owners. If you’re planning to do so, you’re also probably wondering when and how to watch it. To help, we’ve rounded up all relevant information about the event so you can be ready when the livestream begins on May 30.

When is May 2024’s State of Play?

Sony has confirmed that the May 2024 State of Play presentation will start airing live at 3 p.m. PT on May 30. According to the PlayStation Blog, it will be a “30+ minute show,” so set some time aside to watch it tomorrow afternoon.

How to watch May 2024’s State of Play

You can expect the next State of Play to be live-streamed across PlayStation’s official YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels, as is typically the case with all of PlayStation’s game reveal presentations. We’ll embed the YouTube premiere link into this post as soon as it’s available, so you can watch it right from this article.

Key art for Until Dawn's remake.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

What to expect from May 2024’s State of Play

Sony’s official description of this live steam simply says it will feature “updates on PS5 and PS VR2 titles, plus a look at PlayStation Studios games arriving later this year.” It adds that 14 games in total will be shown off. Specific games haven’t been confirmed, but we do have some well-educated guesses. Right now, the two PlayStation-published games we know are slated for 2024 are a remake of Until Dawn and the sci-fi multiplayer game Concord, so it feels likely that both will be shown off during this State of Play.

Meanwhile, there are rumors that PlayStation is also working on a Lego game set in the world of Horizon and a new game starring Astro Bot. If either of those games is real and imminent, we may get a look at them here. Outside of that, State of Play showcases are typically full of surprise indie and third-party PlayStation titles as well, so hopefully, some other awesome upcoming games will be put on our radar following this presentation.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
