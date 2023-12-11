 Skip to main content
All Ancestor Skill locations in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

After being raised by humans up until the start of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, your Na’vi has a lot to learn about where they come from and their lost heritage. Part of that is learning how to actually survive and navigate Pandora, but another major aspect is learning new skills. You have your standard five skill trees to invest points into, as well as a set of 12 Ancestor Skills that you can’t get by normal means. These skills are far more meaningful when it comes to adding new gameplay options, and can only be obtained by hunting down specific plants to connect with on the map. It’s a big world out there, Na’vi, so call your ikran (a dragon-like creature) and we’ll guide you through the wilds to the location of every Ancestor Skill.

Where to find all Ancestor Skills

You will get the first Ancestor Skill early on in the game as part of the main story, which unlocks a short double-jump ability. The remaining 11 are completely optional as to whether or not you go out of your way to find them. We recommend waiting until you get your ikran before going after any skills other than the first as the ability to fly will not only make the process infinitely easier, but some skills can’t be reached without it.

A map of ancestor skills in Avatar.
Ubisoft

1. Eject

Eject makes short work of those dangerous RDA soldiers piloting power armor suits by letting you rip them right out of the cockpit. You do have to get close enough to do it, though, so be careful.

2. Drop Impact

Melee attacks are already strong considering you’re a giant Na’vi, but you can make them downright deadly with this skill. Any jumping attack you do gets a damage multiplier, up to a maximum of 3, depending on how fast you’re running when you melee in the air. As a nice little cherry on top, any nearby enemies also get staggered when you pull off this move.

3. Deeper Connection

Get in touch with your ikran and strengthen your bond, which gives it more stamina for whatever reason.

4. Soft Landing

Falling to your death is a real concern on Pandora. You’re constantly climbing trees, mountains, and even floating islands. While it won’t save you from a fall from the latter, Soft Landing lets you slide after a long fall to avoid breaking a leg.

A map of ancestor skills in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.
Ubisoft

5. Way of Diplomat

Use your charming personality to increase how much favor you earn when doing quests for any Na’vi clan.

6. Screech Ability

Give your ikran a screaming attack that is effective against smaller prey.

7. Reconnaissance

Reconnaissance shows you a visual indicator of any patrolling troop’s path.

8. Wing Gust

Another ikran attack, with this one blasting foes with wind.

9. Ghost Strike

Makes any bow and arrow attack done while in stealth deal bonus damage.

10. Free Fast Travel

A map showing an ancestor skill in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.
Ubisoft

Rather than costing  you 20% of your energy to fast travel, you now won’t pay any penalty.

11. Tarsyu Network

A map of pandora in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.
Ubisoft

Any time you find and connect to a Tarysu Sapling, the location of an additional one will be placed on your map.

