The best Far Cry games, ranked

A series like Far Cry is rather unique within the industry. There are very few other FPS franchises that completely swap out characters and settings between every major installment, but all still feel like a cohesive whole. Some are more different than others, but the formula of an open-world shooter has proven a strong enough foundation to build one of the biggest series in Ubisoft history. From its start in 2004 until now, we’ve had plenty of numbered and spin-off entries to shoot and explore, but which holds up as the best? Let’s review the main Far Cry series and decide which ones are the best and which should be left behind.
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
Far Cry 3
Far Cry 2
Far Cry: Primal
Far Cry 4
Far Cry 5
Far Cry 6
Far Cry
Editors' Recommendations
- The best characters in Foamstars
- The 4 best ethernet cables for gaming on PS5, Xbox, or PC
- The best Switch games for 2024
- The best fighting games for PC
- All Call of Duty games in order, by release date and chronologically