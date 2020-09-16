Ubisoft has revealed that Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell are getting the virtual reality treatment exclusively on Oculus.

The announcement comes from today’s Facebook Connect event, where the social media conglomerate revealed its latest VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2, as well as other games.

Ubisoft’s Red Storm Entertainment team will lead the development of the VR Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell titles. The studio previously worked on Star Trek: Bridge Crew, Werewolves Within for VR, and the Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon franchises. Ubisoft Düsseldorf, Ubisoft Mumbai, and Ubisoft Reflections will also co-develop the titles.

Both titles will only be available on Oculus headsets, with Elizabeth Loverso, Red Storm Entertainment vice president of product development, saying that the games “will take full advantage of Oculus’ technology to deliver immersive, visceral experiences.”

The new Splinter Cell title is the first installment of the franchise since 2013’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist. Ubisoft announced that a new Splinter Cell game was in development in 2019, but the company later denied that claim. Earlier this summer, rumors resurfaced, with a possible 2021 release date attached.

The Ubisoft titles headline a pack of VR gaming announcements revealed at the event. Highlights included Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, a new game from the developers behind Vader Immortal, and a VR reimagining of point-and-click classic Myst. A new multiplayer mode for Beat Saber was also unveiled, alongside a new music pack featuring songs from the popular South Korean boy band BTS.

Oculus Quest 2 will also get Jurassic World Aftermath, The Climb 2, Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, Pistol Whip 2089, Sniper Elite VR, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and more.

Respawn Entertainment’s Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond will launch on December 11 for the Oculus Rift and will be playable on the Quest via a link cable. The game will release on Steam the same day, with full Steam VR support and crossplay.

The Oculus Quest 2 will launch on October 13, starting at $300. The headset features several new features over its predecessor, such as a high-resolution display, a lighter design, and new Touch controllers.

