New Splinter Cell game reportedly in the works with planned 2021 release

A new entry in the dormant Splinter Cell franchise is reportedly in the works, with the game launching as soon as 2021.

Splinter Cell is one of Ubisoft’s most popular franchises, but the last game in the series was 2013’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist. Fans of Sam Fisher have been waiting for seven years for another adventure with the black-ops agent, and according to a rumor, the waiting will soon end.

Luca Ward, Fisher’s voice actor for the Italian language, said in an interview with Multiplayer.it that he believes that the “conclusive episode” of Splinter Cell is in the works at Ubisoft, but he admitted that he was unsure how the game will fit into the series’ storyline.

The new Splinter Cell game was supposedly planned for 2020, but according to Ward, it was delayed along with several other Ubisoft projects, presumably due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ward’s reliability, however, is in question as he has hinted at a new Splinter Cell game as far back as 2018, GameRant reported. The voice actor, however, apologized for providing misleading information in the past in his interview with Multiplayer.it, explaining that his previous statements were based on the evidence that he possessed at the time.

Digital Trends has reached out to Ubisoft for comments on the rumor, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Sam Fisher in Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad

While the Splinter Cell series remains dormant for now, Sam Fisher has resurfaced in Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad, a mobile-exclusive tactical RPG. Also in the game is Syphon Filter‘s Gabriel Logan.

Elite Squad will launch on August 27, exclusively on iOS and Android devices.

