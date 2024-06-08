 Skip to main content
4 new games just surprise released during a packed Wholesome Direct stream

A Wholesome Direct promo image shows a claw machine full of plushies.
Wholesome Games
A Wholesome Direct stream took place today, showcasing over 70 upcoming cozy games. Four new games got a surprise launch as part of the show, with many more getting Steam demos today.

Wholesome Direct is n video game live broadcast that focuses on “cozy” games. That’s a broad term that tends to include farming sims, puzzle games, and more. This summer’s show was loaded with new game announcements and updates on previously revealed titles, like Dungeons of Hinterberg.

Of the 70-plus games shown, four are available today. First, there’s Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge. Out now on Steam, this is a relaxing management game where players take care of a frog sanctuary. It features a wide variety of frogs to collect and breed, as well as item-crafting minigames. Management sim fans can also grab The Palace on the Hill today. It’s a game set in India and is about a child taking care of his father’s chai shop.

Frogs sit in a refuge in Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge.
Armor Games Studios

For puzzle game fans, Poool is a new spin on the popular Suika Game. The twist? Players combine colorful balls by shooting them into one another on a pool table. Finally, Tracks of Thought is a narrative game that’s set on a train and is about a ladybug trying to help passengers’ find things they’ve lost. It features conversations that play out in a card game system.

While those are out now, the show featured tons of other notable announcements. Tiny Lands 2 is a sequel to a solid spot-the-difference game that features photorealistic 3D environments and two-player co-op. Painting adventure Été got a July 23 release date. Other highlights included picross game Squeakross: Home Squeak Home, a strategy side-scroller starring crustaceans titled Crab God, and Rooster, a gorgeous narrative title with gameplay inspired by each animal of the Chinese zodiac.

That’s only a small taste of the eclectic games featured, so make sure to catch up on the hourlong showcase over on the Wholesome Games YouTube channel.

