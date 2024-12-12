 Skip to main content
Ambitious mobile game Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is set during show’s 4th season

[Game of Thrones: Kingsroad] Official Trailer
Key art for The Game Awards 2023.
The Game Awards
This story is part of our coverage of The Game Awards 2024
Updated less than 19 minutes ago

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, a mobile title based on the popular HBO show, was unveiled to American audiences at The Game Awards 2024 by Netmarble and WB Games. While its mobile nature might initially be a turnoff, this title is much more ambitious than you’d expect.

That’s because Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is a full-on third-person action RPG based on a gameplay tease Netmarble showcased at G-Star in November. A press release accompanying this announcement provided even more details about the game. Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is set during the show’s fourth season and will follow a player-created character who becomes the heir to House Tyre. That’s a noble house from the North, so players become tied up in navigating the political battles of Westeros and fighting off the White Walkers with characters like Jon Snow. Players will be able to customize their character and play as a Sellsword, Knight, or Assassin to change up how the real-time combat looks.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Although Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is a mobile game, its combat will function much more similarly to a game like God of War: Ragnarok than most existing mobile games. Netmarble’s latest is part of a wave of recent mobile games that look much more polished and ambitious; the recently announced Monster Hunter Outlanders seems equally impressive. Of course, how microtransactions are incorporated into the game will make or break the experience, and we don’t know how those will work just yet. Still, it’s clear that mobile games aren’t as restrained from a gameplay perspective as they used to be.

Games of Thrones: Kingsroad’s appearance at The Game Awards also confirmed a release year in certain regions. It will launch in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East on iOS and Android sometime in 2025.

