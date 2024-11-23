These games got zero Game Awards nominations. They deserved a spot

The Game Awards nominations are always a hot topic among the video game industry and its fans. Everybody has an opinion on what was nominated, what deserves to win, and which games were snubbed. Some games like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, and Dragon’s Dogma 2 got a nomination or two but not in major categories, while other critically acclaimed, popular games didn’t get nominations at all.

We know that getting The Game Awards recognition isn’t the be-all end-all of whether a game is “good” or not, and many of these games were recognized at the inaugural Indie Game Awards and will likely get nominations at other shows. Whether they fell under the radar or were in niche genres, there were many potential entries (many of which Digital Trends submitted as our nominations) that need to be celebrated despite — and we can’t stress this enough — getting zero nominations.

Recommended Videos

EA Sports College Football 25

Snubbed: Best Sports/Racing Game

Fans waited over a decade for EA Sports College Football 25, and by all accounts, it was worth the wait. Sports and racing games are a dime a dozen, but we called it “the best EA Sports game that [we’ve] played in years” for a reason. Unlike other EA Sports titles, College Football 25 actually made big strides to improve upon the typical gameplay and make it its own. It’s more fast-paced than professional football, and includes two new modes. Dynasty has you build a team, while Road to Glory tasks you with keeping your player as the starter. It also just looks incredible, with great visual contrast and lighting. It’s not going to redefine the sports game scene, but it signals a way the EA Sports brand can break its reputation for incremental upgrades for each yearly release.

1000xResist

Snubbed: Best Independent Game, Best Narrative, Games for Impact

1000xResist seemed to come out of nowhere. At first glance, it appears to emulates Nier: Automata or Neon Genesis Evangelion: stories about what it means to be human and the cycles of tragedy that can propel us toward our doom. 1000xResist does touch on these themes, but it’s so, so much more than a clone — even though it is about clones. In this narrative-driven story, you play as a clone descended from the last living human tasked with going through their memories. Through these fragments, you’ll get a sense of what happened to the world. But in a sci-fi twist, 1000xResist presents a very current story about the Asian diaspora, the cultural relationship of Hong Kong to the rest of Chinese culture, the COVID-19 pandemic, and generational trauma. It also has excellent dialogue that’s filled with depth and humor. The fact this got no nominations is understandable since it might’ve fallen under the radar, but it really shouldn’t have.

Tactical Breach Wizards

Snubbed: Best Strategy/Sim Game

Tactical Breach Wizards is an absolutely hilarious strategy game about wizards trying to take down one of their own (including that one jerk Steve Clark the Traffic Warlock), but where it excels in how it’s a game for just about anybody. The levels are challenging but accessible, with optional objectives for players who want the toughest challenge and more approachable goals. You only get points to unlock costumes by completing those optional tasks, so players who want to just complete the bare minimum in an area won’t miss out on much at all. A time-travel mechanic that lets you see how a turn will play out before committing also lets you take the game at your own pace. It’s the type of game that stimulates your puzzle-solving brain but doesn’t punish you if you can’t reach some arbitrary standard.

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure

Snubbed: Best Mobile Game

Maybe it’s the fact it launched across all platforms, including on mobile through Netflix Games, but Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure was noticeably absent from at least the mobile games category. While it’s available to play on PC and console, this is a game that works best on a touchscreen. You play as Jemma, who has the power to move the ground beneath her feet, which means swiping across the screen to navigate through the world and solve puzzles. But why you have this ability, who you are and how you fit in make up the crux of the playtime. The puzzles aren’t super complicated, but they create a sense that you’re having an actual impact on the world, especially when you do things like knock people off ladders in the process. Arranger just has a lot of great details that boost it above other puzzle games on mobile, and it should’ve gotten that recognition this year.

Mouthwashing

Snubbed: Best Indie Game, Best Narrative

Mouthwashing is a horror game for 2024. At just two and a half hours, the developers at Wrong Organ pack in a huge story experience about the crushing power of late-stage capitalism, how we manage the responsibilities of others, and how important it is to have mouthwash on hand in a pinch. As you follow the fates of five people aboard the doomed spaceship Tulpar, you’ll be treated to twists, turns, some imaginative and demented imagery, and gut-punch reveals. Popularity shouldn’t necessarily be a factor in whether a game should get award nominations, but it’s worth noting how Mouthwashing has captured the hearts of certain parts of Tumblr and how it’s inspired fan art that ranges from foreboding to wholesome.

Ultros

Snubbed: Best Art Direct, Best Score/Soundtrack

It’s easy to find a good Metroidvania to play in 2024, but Ultros stands out well. Just look at it. Look at its psychedelic 1960s album cover visuals, how smoothly your character moves throughout its colorful world, and intense close-quarters combat. Watching the trailer above will tell you everything you need to know about whether this game is your kind of thing or not, but if there’s any Metroidvania that should be worth your time purely due to its pure visual splendor, check out Ultros.

Riven

Snubbed: Best VR Game

Myst and Riven defined the point-and-click puzzle game back when they debuted in the 1990s, and that is still the case today. So it was an easy move for Cyan Games to follow up its Myst remake with one for Riven. Like its predecessor, the Riven remake allows players to actually explore the iconic and expansive 3D worlds introduced in the originals. This is a great way to introduce the game to new audiences, but for the Riven veterans, Cyan randomized the puzzle solutions for a whole new experience. But we think the VR version specifically deserves to be here. Not only is the VR category typically filled with less-than-deserving nominees (people don’t play VR games, so it’s understandable) but because getting to walk around in Riven will always be worth it.

Mullet Mad Jack

Snubbed: Best Action Game

I hadn’t heard of Mullet Mad Jack before putting together this list, but Digital Trends senior gaming editor Giovanni Colantonio insisted. He said, and I quote, “it’s so ****ing sick.” And with further research, I’m inclined to agree. It’s like if an arcade runner, a 1990s anime OVA, and a cyberpunk fever dream had a baby. Combined with fast-paced first-person shooter gameplay and a catchy and oddly chill electronic soundtrack, I’m disappointed I missed this one.