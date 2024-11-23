 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These games got zero Game Awards nominations. They deserved a spot

By
Iris in 1000xResist clad in black clothing holding a big sword. A text box says "Did I not give you life?"
Fellow Traveller
Key art for The Game Awards 2023.
This story is part of our coverage of The Game Awards 2024

The Game Awards nominations are always a hot topic among the video game industry and its fans. Everybody has an opinion on what was nominated, what deserves to win, and which games were snubbed. Some games like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, and Dragon’s Dogma 2 got a nomination or two but not in major categories, while other critically acclaimed, popular games didn’t get nominations at all.

We know that getting The Game Awards recognition isn’t the be-all end-all of whether a game is “good” or not, and many of these games were recognized at the inaugural Indie Game Awards and will likely get nominations at other shows. Whether they fell under the radar or were in niche genres, there were many potential entries (many of which Digital Trends submitted as our nominations) that need to be celebrated despite — and we can’t stress this enough — getting zero nominations.

Recommended Videos

EA Sports College Football 25

Snubbed: Best Sports/Racing Game

Fans waited over a decade for EA Sports College Football 25, and by all accounts, it was worth the wait. Sports and racing games are a dime a dozen, but we called it “the best EA Sports game that [we’ve] played in years” for a reason. Unlike other EA Sports titles, College Football 25 actually made big strides to improve upon the typical gameplay and make it its own. It’s more fast-paced than professional football, and includes two new modes. Dynasty has you build a team, while Road to Glory tasks you with keeping your player as the starter. It also just looks incredible, with great visual contrast and lighting. It’s not going to redefine the sports game scene, but it signals a way the EA Sports brand can break its reputation for incremental upgrades for each yearly release.

1000xResist

Snubbed: Best Independent Game, Best Narrative, Games for Impact

1000xResist seemed to come out of nowhere. At first glance, it appears to emulates Nier: Automata or Neon Genesis Evangelion: stories about what it means to be human and the cycles of tragedy that can propel us toward our doom. 1000xResist does touch on these themes, but it’s so, so much more than a clone — even though it is about clones. In this narrative-driven story, you play as a clone descended from the last living human tasked with going through their memories. Through these fragments, you’ll get a sense of what happened to the world. But in a sci-fi twist, 1000xResist presents a very current story about the Asian diaspora, the cultural relationship of Hong Kong to the rest of Chinese culture, the COVID-19 pandemic, and generational trauma. It also has excellent dialogue that’s filled with depth and humor. The fact this got no nominations is understandable since it might’ve fallen under the radar, but it really shouldn’t have.

Tactical Breach Wizards

Snubbed: Best Strategy/Sim Game

Tactical Breach Wizards is an absolutely hilarious strategy game about wizards trying to take down one of their own (including that one jerk Steve Clark the Traffic Warlock), but where it excels in how it’s a game for just about anybody. The levels are challenging but accessible, with optional objectives for players who want the toughest challenge and more approachable goals. You only get points to unlock costumes by completing those optional tasks, so players who want to just complete the bare minimum in an area won’t miss out on much at all. A time-travel mechanic that lets you see how a turn will play out before committing also lets you take the game at your own pace. It’s the type of game that stimulates your puzzle-solving brain but doesn’t punish you if you can’t reach some arbitrary standard.

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure

Snubbed: Best Mobile Game

Maybe it’s the fact it launched across all platforms, including on mobile through Netflix Games, but Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure was noticeably absent from at least the mobile games category. While it’s available to play on PC and console, this is a game that works best on a touchscreen. You play as Jemma, who has the power to move the ground beneath her feet, which means swiping across the screen to navigate through the world and solve puzzles. But why you have this ability, who you are and how you fit in make up the crux of the playtime. The puzzles aren’t super complicated, but they create a sense that you’re having an actual impact on the world, especially when you do things like knock people off ladders in the process. Arranger just has a lot of great details that boost it above other puzzle games on mobile, and it should’ve gotten that recognition this year.

Mouthwashing

Snubbed: Best Indie Game, Best Narrative

Mouthwashing is a horror game for 2024. At just two and a half hours, the developers at Wrong Organ pack in a huge story experience about the crushing power of late-stage capitalism, how we manage the responsibilities of others, and how important it is to have mouthwash on hand in a pinch. As you follow the fates of five people aboard the doomed spaceship Tulpar, you’ll be treated to twists, turns, some imaginative and demented imagery, and gut-punch reveals. Popularity shouldn’t necessarily be a factor in whether a game should get award nominations, but it’s worth noting how Mouthwashing has captured the hearts of certain parts of Tumblr and how it’s inspired fan art that ranges from foreboding to wholesome.

Ultros

Snubbed: Best Art Direct, Best Score/Soundtrack

It’s easy to find a good Metroidvania to play in 2024, but Ultros stands out well. Just look at it. Look at its psychedelic 1960s album cover visuals, how smoothly your character moves throughout its colorful world, and intense close-quarters combat. Watching the trailer above will tell you everything you need to know about whether this game is your kind of thing or not, but if there’s any Metroidvania that should be worth your time purely due to its pure visual splendor, check out Ultros.

Riven

Snubbed: Best VR Game

Myst and Riven defined the point-and-click puzzle game back when they debuted in the 1990s, and that is still the case today. So it was an easy move for Cyan Games to follow up its Myst remake with one for Riven. Like its predecessor, the Riven remake allows players to actually explore the iconic and expansive 3D worlds introduced in the originals. This is a great way to introduce the game to new audiences, but for the Riven veterans, Cyan randomized the puzzle solutions for a whole new experience. But we think the VR version specifically deserves to be here. Not only is the VR category typically filled with less-than-deserving nominees (people don’t play VR games, so it’s understandable) but because getting to walk around in Riven will always be worth it.

Mullet Mad Jack

Snubbed: Best Action Game

I hadn’t heard of Mullet Mad Jack before putting together this list, but Digital Trends senior gaming editor Giovanni Colantonio insisted. He said, and I quote, “it’s so ****ing sick.” And with further research, I’m inclined to agree. It’s like if an arcade runner, a 1990s anime OVA, and a cyberpunk fever dream had a baby. Combined with fast-paced first-person shooter gameplay and a catchy and oddly chill electronic soundtrack, I’m disappointed I missed this one.

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (November 22-24)
A cockpit view in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

While November has been a quieter month for Xbox Game Pass, this week saw three games launch on Xbox to the benefit of Game Pass subscribers. One is the latest entry in Microsoft's longest-running video game series, another is the long-awaited sequel to a supernatural horror cult classic, and the last one is a popular fantasy MMO that has finally made its way to Xbox Series X/S with bonuses for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. If you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, but aren't sure what you should be playing this weekend, these are the three most obvious choices.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – Xbox Games Showcase 2024

Before Microsoft started releasing video game consoles, it made flight simulators. This storied hardcore flying simulation franchise is getting a new entry this year, aptly named Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. The latest entry in the Microsoft Flight Simulator series builds upon the strong foundation of its revival in 2020. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 not only sees improved environmental simulation, visuals, and physics, but lots of new content as well. There are now missions where players can participate in aerial firefighting, search and research, and more. While the appeal of simulators like this one is someone niche, those looking for a new flight simulator will adore this game.

Read more
3 new PS Plus games you should play this weekend (November 22-24)
The protagonists of GTA V pose for the camera.

This week, we finally got a massive batch of new games added to the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra game catalogs. It's a fantastic bunch of titles, thanks to the inclusion of some AAA heavy hitters like Grand Theft Auto V, as well as great retro classics, and even some standout indies. As there's a wealth of games to choose from, you might be having some trouble deciding which ones to check out first. I'd start with any of these three titles, which are all among the best games on PS Plus.
Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V needs little introduction, as it's one of the most iconic and bestselling video games ever. If you haven't played it before, know that this is one of the most entertaining open-world games ever made, with a strong main story about three men drawn back into a life of crime. On top of that, there's its nearly infinite online mode. Whether you're concerned with actually completing missions or just want to drive around and mess with the citizens of Los Santos, GTA V offers some of the most fun sandbox gaming available. Grand Theft Auto VI is poised to release sometime in 2025, so now is the perfect time to revisit the last GTA title to better understand the high bar GTA 6 and every other future release from Rockstar Games will need to live up to.

Read more
How does the Regen Shield work in Valorant?
Jett illustration from Valorant.

A Valorant fans know well, the only types of armor you can purchase were Light and Heavy Armor. Now, with Patch 9.10 out and available to the public, players have access to a new type of Shield called the Regen Shield.

With any new weapon or mechanic in Valorant, fans will rightfully be a little confused about how it works and if it's even worth purchasing during a match. We'll explain what the Regen Shield does, how much it costs, and any other details that will help you decide whether it's a good addition to Valorant.
What is the Regen Shield in Valorant?

Read more