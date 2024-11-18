 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth lead Game Awards 2024 nominations

By
Astro Bot and its PlayStation character cameos, which include Aloy and Nathan Drake on the right.
Team Asobi

The Game Awards announced its nominees for its 2024 show on Monday, capping off a varied year for video games. The games highlighted skew toward the typical batch of action and role-playing titles, like Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree bringing the FromSoftware juggernaut back to The Game Awards and Black Myth Wukong getting into Game of the Year, although indies like Balatro and the family game Astro Bot collected a big batch of nominations.

Leading the pack this year are Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth with seven nominations each, while Metaphor: ReFantazio received six nominations. Sony Interactive Entertainment wins in terms of companies represented with 16 nominations, with Square Enix and Xbox receiving 12 each, and Sega rounding out the top with 11.

Recommended Videos

The Game of the Year category (and by extension Best Game Direction since the nominees are identical) is a odd batch. While top nominees Astro BotFinal Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Metaphor: ReFantazio are represented, the other three are a surprise indie hit (Balatro), a DLC expansion to a previous Game of the Year winner (Shadow of the Erdtree), and a popular but critically-mixed action game (Black Myth: Wukong). Balatro got five nominees total, while the other two got four each.

Related

Most of the other nominees were expected, although Silent Hill 2 getting a nomination for best narrative (the story was written over 20 years ago), Dragon Age: The Veilguard only getting one mention, and Star Wars Outlawsa game that underperformed for Ubisoft, getting three nominations, are some of the stranger appearances on the list this year.

? THE GAME AWARDS 2024 Nominee Announcement - Live TODAY, Noon ET/9a PT/5p GMT

The winners will be revealed during the event on December 12, which will also feature a ton of game reveals and trailers. You can see the full list of The Game Awards 2024 nominees below:

Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Elden Ring; Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Best Score & Music

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

  • Briana White – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle – Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Humberly Gonzalez: Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts – Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo 4
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Ongoing Game

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2

Best Community Support

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake 
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2 
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow 
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2 
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting Game

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero 
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus
  • Tekken 8

Best Family Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Princess Peach: Showtime! 
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord 

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • F1 24
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • NBA 2K25 
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2 
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Grand Theft Auto 6
  • Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
The best armor in Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth
Cloud from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Just like in Remake, you only have one valuable armor slot per character in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Deciding on what you want to put there is more complicated than you think, since each piece of armor has multiple factors that determine how effective it will be, and you may want to prioritize different things for different characters. New armor will become available as you go deeper into the world of Gaia, and you can even make some yourself with the new Transmutation system, so comparing and contrasting them all can be a major chore. We get it, you're just a merc looking to get the job done, so let us worry about figuring out the best armors so you can just put them on and get back to the action.
The best armor in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Armor in Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth have three major factors to consider when you're equipping some: the physical defense rating, magic defense rating, and Materia slots. The best armor will either focus heavily on one of these or have a strong balance of them all. Here are our picks.
Garm Bangle

The Garm Bangle is an amazing piece of physical-focused armor that becomes available once you hit the Nibel region. It has a fantastic 59 rating for regular defense, aplus a decent 28 for magic defense to keep you from being totally vulnerable to spells. Offensively, it has two pairs of linked Materia slots plus a spare, so you can still make plenty of killer magic combos for your mages.
Hades Armlet

Read more
What’s new in February: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and more upcoming games
Cait Sith dances in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

This year kicked off with some gaming heavy hitters, and that momentum looks like it’ll carry over into February. This month is shaping up to be one full of long-awaited remakes, ambitious multiplayer games, experimental indies, and more. As this may end up being one of the most packed months of the year when it comes to game launches, you’re probably wondering which of the games are worth checking out the most.

Out of all of next month’s game launches that we currently know about, we’ve highlighted seven upcoming games that are worth keeping an eye on. If you’re a fan of RPGs or games with multiplayer elements, you certainly have a lot to look forward to in February.
Granblue Fantasy: Relink (February 1)

Read more
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Zack carrying Cloud toward Midgar.

We all knew Final Fantasy 7 Remake was just the beginning, but we had no idea how long we would have to wait for the next part or even how many parts this incredibly ambitious project would end up spanning. Since fans have been begging Square Enix to remake what is quite possibly the most popular and most important JRPG of all time for years, there was obviously a lot of pressure on the studio to get it right. While there was plenty of skepticism regarding the first part changing so much about the core formula, once we had it in our hands, it became almost universally praised.

After Remake, there was next to no news on when Cloud and his ragtag team's adventure would continue. That is, not until the 25th anniversary of the original PlayStation 1 game when Square Enix dropped a ton of info on us all at once. The biggest news was obviously the official reveal of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second part in what we now know to be a trilogy of titles. Since then, we've collected all the info drops as they've occurred. Here's everything we know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Read more