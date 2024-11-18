The Game Awards announced its nominees for its 2024 show on Monday, capping off a varied year for video games. The games highlighted skew toward the typical batch of action and role-playing titles, like Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree bringing the FromSoftware juggernaut back to The Game Awards and Black Myth Wukong getting into Game of the Year, although indies like Balatro and the family game Astro Bot collected a big batch of nominations.
Leading the pack this year are Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth with seven nominations each, while Metaphor: ReFantazio received six nominations. Sony Interactive Entertainment wins in terms of companies represented with 16 nominations, with Square Enix and Xbox receiving 12 each, and Sega rounding out the top with 11.
The Game of the Year category (and by extension Best Game Direction since the nominees are identical) is a odd batch. While top nominees Astro Bot, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Metaphor: ReFantazio are represented, the other three are a surprise indie hit (Balatro), a DLC expansion to a previous Game of the Year winner (Shadow of the Erdtree), and a popular but critically-mixed action game (Black Myth: Wukong). Balatro got five nominees total, while the other two got four each.
Most of the other nominees were expected, although Silent Hill 2 getting a nomination for best narrative (the story was written over 20 years ago), Dragon Age: The Veilguard only getting one mention, and Star Wars Outlaws, a game that underperformed for Ubisoft, getting three nominations, are some of the stranger appearances on the list this year.
The winners will be revealed during the event on December 12, which will also feature a ton of game reveals and trailers. You can see the full list of The Game Awards 2024 nominees below:
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth Wukong
- Elden Ring; Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Narrative
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Art Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Score & Music
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Performance
- Briana White – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hannah Telle – Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly Gonzalez: Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts – Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Innovation in Accessibility
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Games for Impact
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Best Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Best Debut Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best Mobile Game
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Best VR/AR Game
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Best Action Game
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Fighting Game
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- Tekken 8
Best Family Game
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best Multiplayer Game
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Adaptation
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Most Anticipated
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds