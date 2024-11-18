The Game Awards announced its nominees for its 2024 show on Monday, capping off a varied year for video games. The games highlighted skew toward the typical batch of action and role-playing titles, like Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree bringing the FromSoftware juggernaut back to The Game Awards and Black Myth Wukong getting into Game of the Year, although indies like Balatro and the family game Astro Bot collected a big batch of nominations.

Leading the pack this year are Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth with seven nominations each, while Metaphor: ReFantazio received six nominations. Sony Interactive Entertainment wins in terms of companies represented with 16 nominations, with Square Enix and Xbox receiving 12 each, and Sega rounding out the top with 11.

The Game of the Year category (and by extension Best Game Direction since the nominees are identical) is a odd batch. While top nominees Astro Bot, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Metaphor: ReFantazio are represented, the other three are a surprise indie hit (Balatro), a DLC expansion to a previous Game of the Year winner (Shadow of the Erdtree), and a popular but critically-mixed action game (Black Myth: Wukong). Balatro got five nominees total, while the other two got four each.

Most of the other nominees were expected, although Silent Hill 2 getting a nomination for best narrative (the story was written over 20 years ago), Dragon Age: The Veilguard only getting one mention, and Star Wars Outlaws, a game that underperformed for Ubisoft, getting three nominations, are some of the stranger appearances on the list this year.

The winners will be revealed during the event on December 12, which will also feature a ton of game reveals and trailers. You can see the full list of The Game Awards 2024 nominees below:

Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth Wukong

Elden Ring; Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Best Score & Music

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

Astro Bot

Call of Duty Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

Briana White – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hannah Telle – Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly Gonzalez: Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts – Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo 4

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting Game

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

MultiVersus

Tekken 8

Best Family Game

Astro Bot

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Adaptation

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated