 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

If the Game Awards have you bummed, check out the Indie Game Award nominations

By
The Indie Game Awards Nominee Announcement
Key art for The Game Awards 2023.
This story is part of our coverage of The Game Awards 2024

The Indie Awards, a new ceremony created to recognize independent games, has announced its first slate of nominees. Balatro, Animal Well, 1000xResist and more will compete for Game of the Year, while several smaller games are represented in categories such as Solo Development and Bite-Sized Game.

Recommended Videos

The new show is being run by Six One Indie, a collective built to spotlight intendent games through showcases. This is the group’s first stab at an awards show, which will air on YouTube and IGN. The show debuts at 4 p.m. ET on December 19 (one week after The Game Awards). Its nominees were determined by a jury made up of publications and creators focused on indie game coverage.

Related

The inaugural nominee list has a bit of crossover with Game Awards nominations. Balatro will compete for Game of the Year at both shows, and mainstream critical darlings like Neva and Animal Well are represented by both. The list includes much deeper cuts, though, with Arco, Nine Sols, Mouthwashing, and more padding out an impressive Game of the Year list that also features all five of the Game Awards Best Independent Game nominees.

Other categories honor much smaller projects that didn’t land nominations at The Game Awards. The nominees for Bite-Sized Game includes Buckshot Roulette and Clickolding, while Cryptmaster and Oddada are up for the show’s Innovation award. Here’s the full list of nominees.

Game of the Year

  • 1000xResist
  • Animal Well
  • Arco
  • Balatro
  • Crypt Custodian
  • Lorlei and the Laser Eyes
  • Mouthwashing
  • Neva
  • Nine Sols
  • UFO 50

Solo Development

  • Aerial_Knight’s We Never Yield
  • Animal Well
  • Children of the Sun
  • Crypt Custodian
  • Knuckle Sandwich
  • Magical Delicacy

Women-led Game

  • Gourdlets
  • Keylocker
  • Love, Ghostie
  • Mexico, 1921. A Deep Slumber
  • Nightmare Kart
  • The Crimson Diamond

Narrative

  • 1000xResist
  • Arco
  • Caravan SandWitch
  • Fear The Spotlight
  • Last Time I Saw You
  • Mouthwashing

Gameplay Design

  • Balatro
  • Grunn
  • Minishoot’ Adventures
  • Nine Sols
  • Tiny Glade
  • Victory Heat Rally

Emotional Impact

  • In Stars and Time
  • Kind Words 2 (Lofi City Pop)
  • Neva
  • Selfloss
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Until Then

Innovation

  • Cryptmaster
  • KarmaZoo
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Oddada
  • Rusty’s Retirement
  • UFO 50

Bite-Sized Game

  • Buckshot Roulette
  • Clickolding
  • Duck Detective: The Secret Salami
  • Minami Lane
  • Please Touch the Artwork 2
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here

Visual Design

  • Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus
  • Crow Country
  • Harold Halibut
  • Hauntii
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Ultros

Music

  • Core Keeper
  • Flock
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Cub
  • Thrasher
  • Wild Bastards

Notable Achievement in Accessibility

  • Another Crab’s Treasure
  • Elsie
  • Periphery Synthetic
  • Pine Hearts
  • Steamworld Heist II
  • Surmount: A Mountain Climbing Adventure

Debut Game

  • Arranger: A Role Puzzling Adventure
  • Lil’ Guardsman
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • Loddlenaut
  • Mullet Madjack
  • Worldless

Community Management

  • Aggro Crab
  • Black Tabby Games
  • LocalThunk
  • Massive Monster
  • NPC Studio
  • Pounce Light

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
This is the most high-stakes blackjack game you’ll ever play
A blackjack board appears in Dungeons and Degenerate Gamblers.

There are tons of cards games, but few are as stressful as blackjack. It's a game that hinges around high-stakes risk and reward where strategy can only get you so far. You're at the mercy of the draw at a certain point. It's hard to imagine that simple premise becoming any more tense, but a new video game accomplishes exactly that.

Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers is a new card game out now on Steam. At first glance, it seems fairly obvious what developer Purple Moss Collectors is going for here: It's Balatro for blackjack. That sufficiently sums it up, though that idea brings its own strengths and weaknesses  to what's becoming indie gaming's most unlikely emerging genre.

Read more
What’s new in July 2024: 7 upcoming games to check out this month
Key art for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

This month is deceptively packed with games. It might lack a true AAA standout game, but there are plenty of more experimental games and indie titles coming out over the course of July. On the multiplayer front, games like Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, The First Descendant, and Zenless Zone Zero will offer new ways to play games with friends. On the single-player front, games like Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure will be playing around with more experimental gameplay flows and ideas.

If you know where to look, you definitely won't be spoiled for choice when it comes to finding new games to play throughout this month. To help you sift through all of these game launches, I'm highlighting seven of the most prominent releases of July 2024 that you should keep on your radar. At the end of this article, you can also find a list of even more games that you can keep track of as they come out.
Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail (July 2)

Read more
The best games we played at Summer Game Fest 2024
A warrior faces down a dragon in Phantom Blade Zero.

It's been a long seven days here at Digital Trends. While gaming fans may have had a busy few days thanks to live broadcasts like Xbox Games Showcase and Ubisoft Forward, we were on the ground in Los Angeles for a full week full of hands-on demos and previews. Over that time, we played more games than we can count, from big fall releases like Metaphor: ReFantazio to smaller titles like Bounty Star. The big takeaway? Even if the game industry is currently facing a rocky moment, plenty of developers are still pouring their hearts and souls into making great games.

There's so much that we've already written about already (and so much more coming), but we want to highlight some of the best games we played over the past week. Our picks represent a wide selection of games, from tentpole console exclusives to indies made by one or two developers. Each one is entirely different from the others, showing that passion and creativity are still thriving even in the industry's toughest moment.
Game of the Show: Astro Bot

Read more