The Indie Game Awards Nominee Announcement

The Indie Awards, a new ceremony created to recognize independent games, has announced its first slate of nominees. Balatro, Animal Well, 1000xResist and more will compete for Game of the Year, while several smaller games are represented in categories such as Solo Development and Bite-Sized Game.

The new show is being run by Six One Indie, a collective built to spotlight intendent games through showcases. This is the group’s first stab at an awards show, which will air on YouTube and IGN. The show debuts at 4 p.m. ET on December 19 (one week after The Game Awards). Its nominees were determined by a jury made up of publications and creators focused on indie game coverage.

The inaugural nominee list has a bit of crossover with Game Awards nominations. Balatro will compete for Game of the Year at both shows, and mainstream critical darlings like Neva and Animal Well are represented by both. The list includes much deeper cuts, though, with Arco, Nine Sols, Mouthwashing, and more padding out an impressive Game of the Year list that also features all five of the Game Awards Best Independent Game nominees.

Other categories honor much smaller projects that didn’t land nominations at The Game Awards. The nominees for Bite-Sized Game includes Buckshot Roulette and Clickolding, while Cryptmaster and Oddada are up for the show’s Innovation award. Here’s the full list of nominees.

Game of the Year

1000xResist

Animal Well

Arco

Balatro

Crypt Custodian

Lorlei and the Laser Eyes

Mouthwashing

Neva

Nine Sols

UFO 50

Solo Development

Aerial_Knight’s We Never Yield

Animal Well

Children of the Sun

Crypt Custodian

Knuckle Sandwich

Magical Delicacy

Women-led Game

Gourdlets

Keylocker

Love, Ghostie

Mexico, 1921. A Deep Slumber

Nightmare Kart

The Crimson Diamond

Narrative

1000xResist

Arco

Caravan SandWitch

Fear The Spotlight

Last Time I Saw You

Mouthwashing

Gameplay Design

Balatro

Grunn

Minishoot’ Adventures

Nine Sols

Tiny Glade

Victory Heat Rally

Emotional Impact

In Stars and Time

Kind Words 2 (Lofi City Pop)

Neva

Selfloss

Thirsty Suitors

Until Then

Innovation

Cryptmaster

KarmaZoo

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Oddada

Rusty’s Retirement

UFO 50

Bite-Sized Game

Buckshot Roulette

Clickolding

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami

Minami Lane

Please Touch the Artwork 2

Thank Goodness You’re Here

Visual Design

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus

Crow Country

Harold Halibut

Hauntii

The Plucky Squire

Ultros

Music

Core Keeper

Flock

Pacific Drive

The Cub

Thrasher

Wild Bastards

Notable Achievement in Accessibility

Another Crab’s Treasure

Elsie

Periphery Synthetic

Pine Hearts

Steamworld Heist II

Surmount: A Mountain Climbing Adventure

Debut Game

Arranger: A Role Puzzling Adventure

Lil’ Guardsman

Little Kitty, Big City

Loddlenaut

Mullet Madjack

Worldless

Community Management