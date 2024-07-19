 Skip to main content
This $3 horror game is the creepiest thing you can buy on Steam right now

A man sits in a chair in Clickolding.
Strange Scaffold

I’ll be honest: I don’t want to tell you a single thing about Clickolding. The cryptic new PC game is so indescribably weird that I’d rather you just go into it entirely blind. It’s $3, it’s 40 minutes long, and it’s the most unsettling thing you’ll play all year. If you’re comfortable leaving it at that, feel free to pop over to Steam and give it a purchase, no further questions asked.

If you’re still here, strap in. Clickolding is the latest project from Strange Scaffold, the indie team that’s made a name for itself in a few short years with games like El Paso, Elsewhere and Sunshine Shuffle. The studio has leaned more and more into unnerving psychological horror as it finds its voice (as evidenced by this year’s Life Eater), but it takes that to a new level with its downright antagonistic new game that’s designed to drive you to the brink of madness.

The setup is simple. You’re in a hotel room with a creepy figure in an armchair. He has a briefcase full of money for you. To get it, all you have to do is click the tally counter in your hand 10,000 times while he watches. That’s not a bluff. You will click one button until it feels like your finger is about to fall off.

A man holds a tally counter in Clickolding.
Strange Scaffold

There is, in fact, a point to all that. A story unfolds between clicks, as players slowly learn more about the masked man. I’ll let you discover his motives for yourself, but what’s striking is the mental journey I go through off-screen during the disturbing experience. At first, 10,000 clicks sounds easy. I figure I’ll burn through that in no time. After 2,000, I begin to realize just how demanding that number is. “Surely I won’t actually have to click that many times,” I reassure myself. When it becomes clear that I may have to, I start desperately trying to find a way to click faster. I start rolling my fingers across my Steam Deck screen to up my clicks per second. Later, I augment that by mashing the A button with my other hand.

I feel like a prisoner. Why am I doing this tedious task? Is the money really worth it? It all feels uncomfortably exploitative, especially as the man in the chair makes demands of me while I click, like asking me to move to other parts of the room or turn on the TV. It’s a weirdly effective statement about labor that might leave you questioning your own day job.

Like some of Strange Scaffold’s games, Clickolding can feel like an inside joke that players aren’t in on at times. It’s a project born of a pun (one that it’s logo makes exceedingly clear) and its short story may leave you feeling like its not much more than that. It’s a game built to antagonize you and make you feel like you’ve wasted 40 minutes. That discomfort is very much the point. You aren’t the player; you’re the game.

Clickolding is available now on Steam.

May is packed with great games, but don’t miss these 3 hidden gems
Key art for Zet Zillions

While its biggest hitters have been Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, XDefiant, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, May has also seen indie games thrive. While some of these games, including Animal Well and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, have clearly gotten the respect they deserve, in the past week alone, three standout games flew under the radar among all the AAA releases.

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord is a remake of one of the most influential video game RPGs ever made, and it just exited early access on Steam and launched for consoles on May 23. Zet Zillions is a quirky roguelike card game with an enthralling gameplay loop and character designs that I won’t be forgetting anytime soon. Finally, there’s Starstruck Vagabond, a chill sci-fi shipping game created by Second Wind’s Yahtzee Croshaw. These three games are all quite different from each other, but that also makes it more likely that one of the games will speak to your specific tastes.
Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord

Read more
3 Netflix games you can play with your subscription this weekend (May 24-26)
Sonic, Tails, and their pals stand side by side in Sonic Mania Plus.

Did you know that if you have a Netflix subscription, you have access to a pretty fantastic library of games right now?

Over the past few years, Netflix's gaming efforts have slowly paid off. The subscription service has built up a strong roster of both original games and modern classics that subscribers can play at no extra charge. If you haven't checked the list of available games in a while, you might be surprised to see that you can play games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge and Hades right now without spending any extra money.

Read more
3 Xbox Game Pass games you should play this weekend (May 17-19)
Bayek in Assassin's Creed Origins.

As the weekend approaches, you're probably happy that you'll soon have more time to check out some video games. And if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber and aren't sure what to play, you have a lot to choose from. That's where I come in. I've looked through the Xbox Game Pass lineup and found three games that I think all kinds of players can have a good time with this weekend.

The first game reimagined what Assassin's Creed could be and is worth a revisit following the announcement of Assassin's Creed Shadows. Next up, we have a standout indie from 2023 that's all about deciphering different languages and exploring how people communicate on an intrinsic level. Finally, there's an underrated magical first-person shooter from EA that just came to the subscription service this week and is worth a look.
Assassin's Creed Origins

Read more