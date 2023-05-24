 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

This poker game about talking animals almost made me cry

Giovanni Colantonio
By

When I first saw Sunshine Shuffle, I figured I didn’t really need to play it to get the joke. “Animals playing poker” seemed like a pretty straightforward gag that turns a Cassius Marcellus Coolidge painting into something comically literal. So I was certainly surprised when I found myself clutching my heart as one of the cute animals at my poker table detailed the gut-wrenching story of his father’s slow death.

Sunshine Shuffle - RELEASE DATE TRAILER

Sunshine Shuffle is the kind of game that’s more than meets the eye in all the right ways. It’s easy to explain on paper, but that won’t fully convey what the unique narrative poker title does so well. That makes for a smart, hilarious, and at times strangely emotional little indie gem that doesn’t just teach players the rules of poker and how to bet. Instead, it uses that gameplay loop to tell a funny, but poignant story about risk-taking. And it does all that to a ska soundtrack.

Recommended Videos

Ante up

Sunshine Shuffle begins unassumingly enough. An unseen animal protagonist steps onto a boat and joins a poker tournament that’s happening on board. It’s all very cute at first, as a table full of animals play straightforward rounds of Texas Hold ’em and communicate through Animal Crossing-like bubble speak. The poker gameplay doesn’t require much explaining; the goal is to win at poker, making smart bets along the way.

Simple, right? Well, not for long.

Jordan talks about a heist in Sunshine Shuffle.

The lid is quickly lifted when it’s revealed that the players are all part of a crime crew called Morning Shift who pulled off a heist — one that crossed the Fishie Mob. The main character isn’t really there to play poker at all, but to find the truth behind what happened over a few hours of cards. Those cute animals suddenly start arguing and swearing at one another as they talk through what went wrong. It’s a secret noir detective story that plays out like a one-act David Mamet play.

Poker, of all things, turns out to be the best possible vehicle to deliver that story. The Morning Shift’s saga is a tale of high risk, as the crew orchestrated an impressive heist with some serious consequences that each member is still grappling with. The quiet genius here is that you learn that truth while learning when to make smart betting risks in the tournament. The story itself is about characters who failed to learn the most basic rule of poker: You have to know when to hold them and when to fold them.

Sunshine Shuffle toys with your attention in order to deliver that idea further. It’s tempting to get distracted by all the conversation happening at the table, as an engrossing story slowly unfolds in the middle of rounds. There were plenty of moments where I’d lose focus as I got invested in an animal’s sob story, only to make an obvious mistake with a catastrophic result — another hard lesson that the Morning Shift learned on their failed heist.

Animals play poker in Sunshine Shuffle.

There’s an intentional layer of frustration on top of everything that’s sure to be hit-and-miss for some players. For instance, the computer characters operate like real poker players insofar as they can take a long time to ponder their next play (something that causes other animals to neg them). With no way to quickly skip through turns, games can drag on as they would in real life. The entire game is also soundtracked by an original ska score that quickly grates as it repeats the same few songs over and over. I imagine all of that is there to try and take away my focus and test my endurance as I pursue victory. Still, that aspect winds up feeling like more of a fun in-joke than anything.

I’m not sure if I got better at poker by the end of the two-hour story (you can continue to play freely once the credits roll), but I do feel like I learned more about how high stakes it can be. Much like Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter, a film that brilliantly contrasts the life of a gambler and a military interrogator, Sunshine Shuffle gets at what the cards really have to say. And I’m just now realizing how absurd it is that I can make that comparison between these two pieces of art at all.

Sunshine Shuffle is out now on PC and Nintendo Switch in some regions. It’s currently unavailable on Switch in North America for a pretty hilarious reason.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
This samurai strategy game is my new deck-builder obsession
A samurai slashes an enemy in Mahokenshi.

Ever since Slay the Spire was released in 2017, deck-building has become a go-to genre for indie developers, right up there with roguelikes and Metroidvanias. Six years ago, it felt like a relatively untapped genre waiting to be torn apart. In 2023, the scene is much more bustling, which makes it a bit more difficult for something genuinely fresh to break through.

Mahokenshi - 4 Houses Trailer - Gamescom 2022

Read more
This console generation isn’t about games or hardware. It’s about services
A character stands below a ship in Starfield.

It’s been over two years since the start of the current console generation, which launched with a rocky start at the end of 2020. You'd think it's been more than long enough to understand what it's all about, but for many, there's still confusion. That might be changing this year. As Tomas Franzese wrote earlier this month, 2023 could be the year where we finally see what games define this generation’s consoles, at least in terms of exclusives. He also noted that games could stop being cross-platform, launching on just current-gen consoles instead of simultaneously on last-gen ones.

While that'll finally give us some memorable games, it doesn't bring us closer to defining the hardware itself. Besides a few extra teraflops and new ultra-fast SSDs, there isn’t much that helps the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S stand out from their predecessors. Sure, the PS5 looks like a giant spaceship, and the Xbox Series X is built like a fridge, but we didn’t know what these devices could offer that the PS4 and Xbox One couldn’t besides some pretty lighting effects and virtually non-existent loading times.

Read more
Move over Zelda: Tchia is officially my most anticipated game of 2023
Tchia glides through the air.

There are many big-budget games to look forward to in 2023, like Starfield, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But after going hands-on with a much smaller indie title, I have a new most anticipated title of 2023. The game in question is Tchia, a vibrant, cheerful, and free-flowing open-world game about a girl exploring a tropical archipelago in the Pacific Ocean.
Tchia - Commented Gameplay Walkthrough
Tchia first caught my attention in a hands-off preview of Kepler Interactive's Gamescom lineup last year, but it took me going hands-on to really understand the magic of Tchia. A freeing open-world game in the same vein as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Elden Ring, or Sable, Tchia lets players loose on beautiful islands in the Pacific and gives them tools to explore by climbing, gliding, possessing animals and objects, and sailing wherever they want. Its deep understanding and respect for the culture it represents enhance the experience too. If you're wondering what indie darling will wind up becoming this year's critically acclaimed game of the year dark horse, you'll want to keep an eye on Tchia.
What is Tchia? 
Tchia is an open-world game following a little girl (named Tchia) trying to find her missing father on an archipelago inspired by New Caledonia, a tropical archipelago in the Pacific Ocean where some of the game's developers are from. While players have the stamina to climb up buildings and trees, swing from them, and even swim, dive, and sail around these islands, they can also soul-jump into lots of different animals and objects. These each add even more gameplay gimmicks that enhance exploration and help Tchia solve puzzles.

I had the chance to play some main story missions during my preview where Tchia befriends a young girl and explores one of the game's biggest islands, completing various objectives and even hunting for treasure. The story was fairly light in what I played, but the gameplay really shined. Although I had some objectives, it was just as fun to climb up the trees near the starting town and fling Tchia into a glide to travel a longer distance.
I could then let go of that glide to do tricks in the air or soul-jump into an animal, allowing me to explore the world in a new way. Tchia makes exploration feel fantastic, as you'll immediately feel like you have all the tools to make this world your oyster.
Oh, and did I mention you can play the ukulele? Because Tchia features a fully playable ukulele.
At a couple of narrative beats during my preview, I encountered rhythm-game-like segments as Tchia performed specific songs, but I could also play the ukulele at any time while I was exploring if I wanted to. While you can play whatever you want, specific melodies have additional effects, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time style. The results of these tunes range from simply changing the time of day to giving Tchia a buff that allows her to breathe underwater infinitely.

Read more