 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Valve has made sharing games on Steam easier than ever

By
The words "Steam Families" next to three outlines of people on a blue background.
Valve

Steam Families is now available to all users, making it easier than ever to share your games library and monitor your child’s activity.

The PC gaming platform has had family features for a while, going back to Steam Family Sharing and parental controls like Family View. But Steam Families — announced in beta in May —  puts them in one hub. It officially went live on Wednesday, and since it’s now the weekend, this is a great time to start sharing games.

Recommended Videos

Valve has also overhauled some of the features, even adding new functionality. Family Sharing has specifically gotten a huge upgrade. Previously, you could join a family and access a member’s catalog, but not all games supported it, and only one family member could play a game from an account at a time. For example, I’m in a family with my husband, and I’ve been playing through his copy of Baldur’s Gate 3. This is excellent for my wallet, but if he wanted to hop online and play a game from his library at the same time, I would get a five-minute warning from Steam before it kicked me out.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

That’s no longer the case. Valve confirmed that you can play games from another member’s library “even if they are online playing another game.” You still can’t play the same title simultaneously, but if multiple members have copies of a game, you can play together. After the update, I was able to open Tactical Breach Wizards while he was playing in Tabletop Simulator.

Steam says Families is “intended” for a household with six family members, but you could theoretically share your library with trusted friends. Valve wrote that it has the right to change the limitations and requirements over time.

There are also new parental controls that let you limit what your kids buy on Steam and how they play. You can allow access to certain appropriate games or restrict access in the store or chat. You can set playtime limits and view reports of your child’s play behavior.

Valve also now offers child purchase requests, so can approve any game your kid wants to buy.

There are other highly requested features in beta on Steam. Currently, Valve is testing native game recording and a new review helpfulness system that even shows when a user has primarily played a game on Steam Deck.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Get one of the best games of the last decade for $2 in Steam’s Summer Sale
Key art for Celeste.

During every Steam Summer Sale, tons of great indie games get massive discounts. For just a couple of dollars, you can pick up some of the best games the video game industry offers. Looking at the Featured Deep Discounts for this year's Steam Summer Sale, one indie game that stands out from the rest of the bunch is Celeste.

Released by Maddy Makes Games in 2018, Celeste is one of the best indie games of the 2010s; it even earned a rare five-star rating from Digital Trends when it launched. I had the pleasure of playing this game ahead of its wide release then, and I was completely taken aback by how it cleverly reinforces its poignant narrative themes through gameplay, which tasks players with mastering the controls and learning the layout of platforming challenges bit by bit to overcome a massive obstacle. If you haven't checked out Celeste yet, it's a steal at just $2, a 90% discount from its typical $20 price tag.

Read more
If you love Animal Crossing, try this great new PC game next
The player rides their bike through some townies in Go-Go Town.

Like millions of other people, I was briefly addicted to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in early 2020. Needing to play it for work and having little else to do, I dumped a lot of time into that Nintendo Switch game over the course of a couple of months in spring 2020. After losing a lot of bells in the game's stalk market and getting frustrated by the slow cadence of updates, I bounced off the game hard and have had trouble returning to my island ever since. Thankfully, there are plenty of games aiming to take a shot at Animal Crossing: New Horizons' cutesy town-building, life simulation crown. While some people prefer games like Hello Kitty: Island Adventure, I've recently been hooked on Go-Go Town.

Released into Steam early access by Prideful Sloth and Cult Games on June 18, Go-Go Town is a charmingly approachable game about building a run-down city back up as its mayor. Although it's not the most innovative game in the genre, Go-Go Town's appealing presentation, intuitive gameplay systems, and already-present gameplay loops made it the first game in a while to remind me of why I loved Animal Crossing: New Horizons so much in 2020. With Prideful Sloth already being very transparent about its early access plans, Go-Go Town is shaping up to be something really special.

Read more
Steam Summer Sale: best deals, how long is the sale, and more
Steam Summer Sale key art,

The sun is out, the birds are chirping, and gamers are all getting ready to close the blinds and get some quality gaming time in. Season after season, Valve always makes sure we never have too much spare cash on hand by hosting its legendary sales events. The Steam Summer Sale is one of the major sales events of the year, with hundreds of games getting massive discounts.

We know your Steam backlog is as packed as ours is with quality games already, but who could resist picking up a shiny new one that you missed out on while it's so cheap? If you've got the time and the cash, make sure you take advantage of this sale.
When is the Steam Summer Sale 2024?
The Steam Summer Sale has already begun and will wrap up at 10 a.m. PT on July 13 .
Best deals for the Steam Summer Sale 2024

Read more