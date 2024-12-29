 Skip to main content
You can get Orcs Must Die 3 for free from the Epic Games Store, today only

By
Orcs Must Die 3
As part of its celebration of the 2024 holiday season, Epic Games is giving away a free title each day until January 1. Today, that late stocking-stuffer is Orcs Must Die 3, an action-packed battle through hordes of orcs that combines aspects of hack-and-slash gameplay with tower defense. Normally $30, this game is yours for the low price of just a click, but only until tomorrow at 11 a.m.

Epic Games has given away one free item each day since December 19, and this one joins the ranks of heavy hitters like Vampire Survivors, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, TerraTech, Wizard of Legend, Dark and Darker, Dredge, Control, Ghostrunner 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Kill Knight. There are three more free games to be had after today, but we aren’t sure what they are yet. It’s a safe bet that Epic will save its most impressive giveaway until last, so keep your eyes peeled on January 1.

Orcs Must Die 3 introduces War Scenarios, a mode that throws you against a veritable tidal wave of orcs and monsters. It also lets you hop aboard a War Machine — a special type of trap that hits multiple enemies at once — and carve through swathes of foes with ease.

And don’t worry about it being the third in the franchise. The storyline is set 20 years after the events of the second game, but it’s a brand-new story and a great place for players to enter the series. Once the campaign and story are complete, you can get a lot of replayability from the Scramble to Survive mode.

You can download Orcs Must Die 3 from the Epic Games Store today only. A new surprise will take place tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. EST.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
