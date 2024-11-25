You can vote for The Game Awards in Fortnite and meet an uncanny Geoff Keighley

Fortnite is once again holding a special in-game edition of The Game Awards, and players can vote for their favorite creator-developed islands.

The limited-time world, called The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite, lets players easily explore the nominated islands, which include an MMO, multiple escape room, and a roguelike. They can vote by going to the world and voting before 9 p.m. ET December 11, the day before the awards air. You can get there with island code 0853-1358-8532.

Since this is Fortnite, it also lets players battle in an arena to earn currency. Then there’s the Unreal Engine-generated Game Awards host Geoff Keighley.

Keighley was very excited in an official Epic Games blog post about getting re-created in Fortnite, which was done through MetaHuman in Unreal. The framework purports to make it easy for developers to create realistic-looking human characters in less than an hour. It also has a cloud-based app that lets you create a character quickly, multiple presets, and an app you can use to animate your person. Keighley’s uncanny likeness was brought into Unreal using greenscreen video capture. You can see how it turned out in the video below, but we think we’ll stick with the real version for now.

This is a special The Game Awards category that was introduced last year. The winner is announced during the broadcast, alongside new game reveals and trailers … and some other awards too. You can check out the full list of nominees below: