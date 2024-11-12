Capcom and TiMi Studio Group announced Monster Hunter Outlanders for iOS and Android today. Unlike previous Monster Hunter games for mobile, Outlanders will more closely emulate console games with a large 3D open world to explore, real-time gameplay and combat, and cooperative hunting.

Previous Monster Hunter mobile games include Monster Hunter Now, which applied the Pokémon Go formula to Capcom’s long-running series, and the matching game Monster Hunter Puzzle: Felyne Isles. In 2022, the Tencent-owned TiMi Studio Group announced its partnership with Capcom and intention to create a new mobile game that would “reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series.” TiMi developers have created mobile adaptations of franchises like Age of Empires and Call of Duty.

Monster Hunter Outlanders might be TiMi’s most ambitious game yet. It will sport a large open world full of different regions, as well as the combat, cooperative play, and crafting gameplay loops found in mainline Monster Hunter titles. A press release also teases features like world events and social-focused systems. Unlike most mobile game reveals, the announcement trailer for Monster Hunters Outlanders does contain gameplay, so you can watch that for a better idea of what to expect from the final release.

It’ll certainly be interesting to compare Outlanders‘ feature set to that of Monster Hunter Wilds, which is the next console game in the series and will launch across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on February 28, 2025. TiMi and Capcom haven’t committed to a release date for Monster Hunter Outlanders yet. All we know is that several public playtests for the game will be held ahead of its eventual launch on iOS and Android.