 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Where to get Mystery Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds

By
where to get mystery bones monster hunter wilds armor
Capcom

Mystery Bones will become a vital crafting material during your first few hours playing Monster Hunter Wilds. You can use them to craft early-game armor and weapons that are a decent upgrade from the equipment you start with.

Before you can create these equipment pieces, you’ll need to collect enough Mystery Bones first. Their whereabouts can be a mystery in itself if you don’t know where to look, so here are all the ways you can come across Mystery Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Recommended Videos

How to find Mystery Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds

The easiest ways to come by Mystery Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds is by harvesting Bonepiles, collecting through quest rewards, and defeating small monsters. You’ll most often be able to kill two birds with one stone by venturing on a hunting quest, which earns you Mystery Bones as a reward, while also finding Bonepiles near your hunting grounds.

Related

Searching Bonepiles

Harvesting a Bonepile in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

You can find Bonepiles all across the map, depending on which region you’re in. Check your map for the Bonepile icon to track it. You’ll most likely stumble across Bonepiles right after defeating certain monsters anyway, so you won’t have to look far. In many monster dens, you’ll find a few Bonepiles from long-forgotten creatures that served as that monster’s food. Interact with the Bonepile three times, and you can collect a few Mystery Bones. Here are the regions where you’ll be able to spot Bonepiles:

  • Windward Plains
  • Scarlet Forest
  • Oilwell Basin
  • Iceshard Cliffs
  • Ruins of Wyveria

Bonepiles look like the carcass of a small animal, so it’s hard to miss. I recommend checking your surroundings for any Bonepiles after defeating a monster and before the timer for the end of the hunt ends. You should almost always find Bonepiles in monster dens, which is often where you’ll end up defeating the monster you’re hunting once and for all.

Quest Rewards

Mystery Bones as quest reward in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

Mystery Bones are often given to you as rewards after completing quests. Keep an eye out for this item in the rewards list when checking out your next Assignment or Optional Quest. So far, here are all the missions that offer Mystery Bones after completion:

  • A Stage of Rose and Thorn
  • Drive Off the Congalala
  • Pinnacle of the Pack
  • Balahara of the Sandsea
  • Buggin’ in the Desert
  • The Desert is Demanding
  • Buggin’ in the Scarlet Forest
  • A Sharp Sort
  • Beware the Chatacabra
  • Fire Starter
  • Every Rose…
  • Tussle in Pink
  • Sand Sea Surges
  • Forest Outlaw
  • Buggin’ in the Cliffs

Small Monster Bonepiles

Although this method may take you some time, you can create some Bonepiles for yourself to get Mystery Bones by defeating small monsters. These are creatures that are much easier to tackle than your typical large monster, and after defeating one, you can wait for its corpse to decay. This will only happen if you don’t carve it, and it’ll take a total of six minutes for it to become a Bonepile.

By that point, you will have a guaranteed supply of Mystery Bones, but you have the option to wait five minutes instead of six to see it in its decayed stage. At this point, there’s a chance of earning a Mystery Bone when you’re carving it. I would just wait for the full six minutes because Bonepiles from your own small monster kills yield twice as many Mystery Bones as a normal Bonepile. It’s annoying having to wait six minutes, but it’s worth the wait.

Editors’ Recommendations

Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka is a new writer for Digital Trends covering gaming across a spectrum of genres. While she adores anything from the…
Monster Hunter Wilds preload guide: release date, file size, and more
Gameplay from Monster Hunter Wilds

It might only be February but one of the most anticipated upcoming video games of the year is already coming in the form of Monster Hunter Wilds. This latest entry in the hit hunting franchise promises a ton of new features, such as dynamic weather and the ability to swap weapons during the hunt. Thanks to it being a cross-platform game as well, you can even enjoy taking down all the massive monsters with friends on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Veteran hunters will know that preparing for a hunt is the most important part, and the same is true for getting ready for the game's February 28 release date. Here's all the preload information you need to be ready to hunt as soon as possible.
Monster Hunter Wilds release date

Monster Hunter Wilds will be released on February 28. There are no options to get early access to the game, so hopefully you were able to participate in one of the open betas beforehand if you wanted to try the game out early.
Monster Hunter Wilds file size

Read more
Monster Hunter producer explains that infamous Tár cameo
Lydia Tar composes a Monster Hunter orchestra in Tar.

If you were following the Academy Awards race in 2023, you may recall a surprising video game cameo in one of its Best Picture nominees. The film Tár infamously includes a major narrative beat that revolves around Monster Hunter -- a surprising moment for a drama about the classical music world. In an interview with Digital Trends, Monster Hunter producer Ryozo Tsujimoto finally explained how the scene came to be.

In Tár, Cate Blanchett plays Lydia Tár, a composer who becomes embroiled in controversy over her inappropriate relationships with young musicians. In the film’s final sequence, we see a disgraced Tár, now ousted from her prestigious job as chief conductor of the Berlin Orchestra, conducting a performance in the Philippines. It's revealed that she’s taken a gig conducting a Monster Hunter live show to a crowd of cosplayers.

Read more
Monster Hunter Outlanders is the most ambitious Monster Hunter mobile game yet
Key art for Monster Hunter Outlanders.

Capcom and TiMi Studio Group announced Monster Hunter Outlanders for iOS and Android today. Unlike previous Monster Hunter games for mobile, Outlanders will more closely emulate console games with a large 3D open world to explore, real-time gameplay and combat, and cooperative hunting.

Previous Monster Hunter mobile games include Monster Hunter Now, which applied the Pokémon Go formula to Capcom's long-running series, and the matching game Monster Hunter Puzzle: Felyne Isles. In 2022, the Tencent-owned TiMi Studio Group announced its partnership with Capcom and intention to create a new mobile game that would "reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series." TiMi developers have created mobile adaptations of franchises like Age of Empires and Call of Duty.

Read more