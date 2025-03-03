Where to get Mystery Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds

Mystery Bones will become a vital crafting material during your first few hours playing Monster Hunter Wilds. You can use them to craft early-game armor and weapons that are a decent upgrade from the equipment you start with.

Before you can create these equipment pieces, you’ll need to collect enough Mystery Bones first. Their whereabouts can be a mystery in itself if you don’t know where to look, so here are all the ways you can come across Mystery Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to find Mystery Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds

The easiest ways to come by Mystery Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds is by harvesting Bonepiles, collecting through quest rewards, and defeating small monsters. You’ll most often be able to kill two birds with one stone by venturing on a hunting quest, which earns you Mystery Bones as a reward, while also finding Bonepiles near your hunting grounds.

Searching Bonepiles

You can find Bonepiles all across the map, depending on which region you’re in. Check your map for the Bonepile icon to track it. You’ll most likely stumble across Bonepiles right after defeating certain monsters anyway, so you won’t have to look far. In many monster dens, you’ll find a few Bonepiles from long-forgotten creatures that served as that monster’s food. Interact with the Bonepile three times, and you can collect a few Mystery Bones. Here are the regions where you’ll be able to spot Bonepiles:

Windward Plains

Scarlet Forest

Oilwell Basin

Iceshard Cliffs

Ruins of Wyveria

Bonepiles look like the carcass of a small animal, so it’s hard to miss. I recommend checking your surroundings for any Bonepiles after defeating a monster and before the timer for the end of the hunt ends. You should almost always find Bonepiles in monster dens, which is often where you’ll end up defeating the monster you’re hunting once and for all.

Quest Rewards

Mystery Bones are often given to you as rewards after completing quests. Keep an eye out for this item in the rewards list when checking out your next Assignment or Optional Quest. So far, here are all the missions that offer Mystery Bones after completion:

A Stage of Rose and Thorn

Drive Off the Congalala

Pinnacle of the Pack

Balahara of the Sandsea

Buggin’ in the Desert

The Desert is Demanding

Buggin’ in the Scarlet Forest

A Sharp Sort

Beware the Chatacabra

Fire Starter

Every Rose…

Tussle in Pink

Sand Sea Surges

Forest Outlaw

Buggin’ in the Cliffs

Small Monster Bonepiles

Although this method may take you some time, you can create some Bonepiles for yourself to get Mystery Bones by defeating small monsters. These are creatures that are much easier to tackle than your typical large monster, and after defeating one, you can wait for its corpse to decay. This will only happen if you don’t carve it, and it’ll take a total of six minutes for it to become a Bonepile.

By that point, you will have a guaranteed supply of Mystery Bones, but you have the option to wait five minutes instead of six to see it in its decayed stage. At this point, there’s a chance of earning a Mystery Bone when you’re carving it. I would just wait for the full six minutes because Bonepiles from your own small monster kills yield twice as many Mystery Bones as a normal Bonepile. It’s annoying having to wait six minutes, but it’s worth the wait.