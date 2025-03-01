 Skip to main content
Where to find iron in Monster Hunter Wilds

By
Gemma working the forge in Monster HUnter WIlds.
Capcom

Ask any Monster Hunter Wilds player and they will tell you that the most important tip and trick to know is how vital it is to always upgrade your gear. There are no levels like a normal RPG, so the only way to get stronger is to forge better weapons and armor at the blacksmith. Like almost every game, you can’t just make better gear for free. It costs you money and the raw materials to make it. One of the early materials you will need to get is iron. Unlike monster parts, you need to go out of your way to find deposits of iron to mine to get your hands on it. If you’re at a loss for where to track down this ore, here’s where you can find iron in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Where to find iron

The locatrion of iron in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

Iron is a very common resource in the starting area of Monster Hunter Wilds, Windward Plains, but it also shows up in Scarlet Forest. You can see it as a big blue geode on the ground and a blue icon on your map. The easiest way to locate them on your map is to open your map and open the Filter Icons menu. Turn everything off except for the Mining Outcrop icons. Then, all you need to do is find an iron one on your map, set a waypoint, and have your Seikret take you there.

You do not need to have a pickaxe or special tool to mine iron. Just approach the outrop and press the interact button to start chipping away at it. Each one can give you three iron, so don’t stop mashing the button until you fully drain it.

