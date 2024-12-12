The Witcher IV gets a surprise reveal at The Game Awards

CD Projekt made a massive surprise announcement early in The Game Awards 2024 with a cinematic trailer for The Witcher IV. This new chapter in the epic RPG saga will give Ciri the spotlight as the new monster hunter, but currently has no release date.

Recommended Videos

The trailer starts with familiar Witcher imagery, showing off a hooded witcher using signs and preparing a silver sword. It isn’t long before we see that this isn’t Geralt but an older Ciri preparing to stop a sacrificial ritual. While all cinematic, the trailer shows many elements that could be proof of concept for the game itself. When facing off against the mutated beast, Ciri utilizes potions, signs, and a sword as expected, but also has a new chain weapon she uses to finish off the fiend.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

After realizing she still failed to save the young girl, Ciri confronts the villagers who are trying to defend their actions as being “for the gods.” This prompts Ciri to reply, “There are no gods here, only monsters,” which is a clever callback to an early Witcher III trailer.

The only additional details shared about The Witcher IV is that it will be a new single-player RPG built on Unreal Engine 5 that they are aiming to make “the most immersive and ambitious open-world Witcher game to date.” The team is aiming for this title to show us Ciri’s journey to becoming a true Witcher and will be the “start of a new saga.”

CD Projekt has already revealed multiple projects in the Witcher universe, including a remake of the original game and another codenamed Polaris that we now can confirm is The Witcher IV. No release date or window was given for the game, and while we do hear Geralt’s voice in the trailer, it is also unclear if he will be present in the game, though his voice actor did make comments suggesting Geralt would show up in a smaller role.

The Witcher IV currently has no confirmed platforms or release window.