The best weird little guys of 2024’s video games

The main character of Thank Goodness You're Here is hoisted into the air.
Panic
2024 in Gaming
This story is part of our 2024 in Gaming series. Follow along as we reflect on the year’s best titles.
Updated less than 4 hours ago

We’ve finally finished 2024 — and thank God for that. While it may have been a busy year for new video games, I’m ready to never look at one again. All video games are over until further notice. We’ve already posted our best games of 2024 list; what more do you want!? But before we get into 2025, there is one more 2024 gaming reflection we need to do: That’s right, it’s time for the best weird little guys of 2024.

If you’re new here let me break it down for you. This is not a list of the weirdest creatures I’ve found in video games. This is not a list of horrors beyond your mind’s comprehension. This is simply a list of the top 10 characters that fit the criteria for being a “weird little guy” in video games this year. That criteria is a little nebulous. It’s mostly a vibes based thing — one of those “you’ll know it when you see it” sort of deals. A weird little guy does not need to be physically little, but can be. It has to catch you off guard in some interesting way. Something unique about it just screams out “I belong here but I also don’t.” So without further ado, let’s get into it.

10. The Unnamed Salesman — Thank Goodness You’re Here

An ice tray of fish appears in Thank Goodness You're Here.
Panic

The Unnamed Salesman is unassuming. At first glance you wouldn’t think anything about the star of Thank Goodness You’re Here. He’s designed to not necessarily attract attention. However, his lemon-shaped head and ability to seemingly cause as much chaos as possible lands him on the last at the No. 10 spot. I normally don’t trust salesmen, and neither should you. I think this man would try to sell me snake oil and then run through the vents in my house letting out all the rats in my walls in some accidental revolution for freedom.

9. Stamp Guy — The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Zelda talking to the stamp guy in Echoes of Wisdom.
Nintendo

Stamp Guy is the best kind of NPC. A memorable pal in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, he’s hyper fixated on one mundane thing and makes it his whole personality. He is unbothered and uninterested in the politics of Hyrule, the impending doom that is coming for the nation, or anything that doesn’t revolve around stationery. This little freako just wants to keep the stamps coming. No one knows where he goes, where he’s from, or any other fact about him. You might think he’s your best friend, but what happens when the stamps run out? What then? Does he turn on you like some kind of vampire in the night? We love a passionate king, but we also know that making your job your personality is a huge red flag. Can he read? Does he have a skill outside of loving stamps? Is he married to a stamp?

8. Cornservant — Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

An ear of corn appears in a menu in Final Fantasy VII Dawntrail.
Square Enix

Yes, you read this correctly. The Cornservant from Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is a sentient ear of corn that wants to feed the hungry and bring joy to others in the form of corn. Its famous quote is “Where there are those in need of sustenance, I will be there.” That’s literally all there is to this corn man. It’s a little freaky but it’s hard not to fall in love with it. Nothing nefarious here, just some kernels of wisdom to listen to. At the end of its questline, it leaves some kernels in your bag that eventually become another sentient ear of corn, proving it can reproduce and take over the world whenever it likes. The Cornservant has the power of a god and should be feared if it ever decides to have a heel turn.

7. Dancing Hand — Persona 3 Reload

An RPG party fights dancing hands in Persona 3 Reload.
Sega

The dancing hands in Persona 3 Reload are bizarre. They walk on their fingers like legs and use the other fingers as hands. It’s as creepy as it gets. However, while many of them are trying to kill you, some of them seem more afraid of you than you are of them. There’s not a lot of depth to these freakos, but it’s important they are on the list, because if I was powerful enough in this world I would put them on the FBI watch list or something. We can’t let a whole year go by without truly reckoning with how art should not always imitate life.

6. Manfred — Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Manfred looks forward in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
EA

Emmerich’s skeleton butler Manfred is the star of the show in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. This weird little bag of bones is exactly what I’m talking about when I say “weird little guy.” He doesn’t carry a lot of weight in the grand scheme of things, but he still captured the hearts of players across the world. Whether you’re playing rock, paper, scissors, listening to him hiss and make other bone-rattling sounds, or wondering what those crystal goggles allow him to see, every moment with this guy is a delight. Is Manfred able to see things us mortals only wish we could? I don’t know, but I wish to have a friend like Manfred in real life: someone who practices active listening and can get me a beer every once and a while.

5. Danzikan — Star Wars Outlaws

An alien sings at a microphone in Star Wars Outlaws.
Ubisoft

I didn’t even know this alien species had a name until I started doing more research for this list. You might not know them as Danzikan but you’ve certainly heard their tunes if you stopped by the cantina on Renpalli Station. This two-headed little alien critter is the lead singer of the band The Wizards are Alright in Star Wars Outlaws. Danzikan makes this list because I’m a sucker for a good Star Wars alien. Next time you’re at the cantina, catch their hit song Dream on Space Pirate.

4. Prawnathan — Another Crab’s Treasure

A prawn wearing jeans appears in Another Crab's Treasure.
Aggro Crab

Have you ever seen a prawn wearing JNCO Jeans? Well, if you play Another Crab’s Treasure you’ll see this slimy little crustacean wrapped in denim. I call him slimy because he runs a prawn shop and also refuses to give the main character back his shell. I get it, capitalism blah blah blah — but come on Prawnathan, you’ve already got cool jeans, you can’t also have my shell as a hat. Prawnathan needs a good butt-kicking and maybe someone to steal his jeans. If I ever see Prawnathan again it’s on sight. Loan Shark or not, he steals from the poor and then sells it back to them for a higher price. Watch your back the next time you’re in my city. I’m just saying, I know a guy.

3. Homo Tenta — Metaphor: ReFantazio

An RPG party battles tooth enemies in Metaphor: ReFantazio.
Sega

Metaphor: ReFantazio is filled with weird little guys. I haven’t seen a game so stacked with sickos in a long time. The Homo Tenta take the cake though. That’s not because teeth are all inherently weird little guys but because one of these suckers speaks to you. There’s specifically one Homo Tenta in dungeons that gives you gameplay tips and tricks. It’s not hostile and only wants to see you succeed. It’s never explained how or why this guy is on your side, and honestly that makes it more unnerving. I would like my teeth to stay in my mouth and not become sentient and capable of gameplay tutorials. If Metaphor had YouTube, this tooth man would be the king of walkthroughs, FAQs, and sick trick compilation videos. A total SEO hound. Maybe Atlus will keep that in mind for the inevitable social link with the Homo Tenta in a future game.

2. Ben Starr as Jimbo — Balatro

Ben Starr dresses as a joker from Balatro.
LocalThunk

I could have picked any Joker from Balatro and it would have satisfied this category. Honestly, there’s probably a version of this that’s just 10 different Jokers (Merry Andy, Mr. Bones, the one that’s just straight up an egg). Then something magical happened. A trailer for Friends of Jimbo Vol. 3 released at The Game Awards 2024 featuring actor Ben Starr as Jimbo, the main Joker. In this short trailer we see some absolute freako behavior involving a lot of maniacal laughter, a banana, and some serious acting chops from Starr. I have had nightmares every night since the trailer aired. I can no longer play Balatro. My crops are dying. I am unmoisturized and no longer in my lane.

1. Kid G — Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Kid G punches the air in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
Square Enix

Kid G takes the No. 1 spot and it’s not even close. This Sonic the Hedgehog-looking character was drop-shipped into Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Temu-style. He’s jarring, scary, and the kind of crazy I can get behind. He looks like his entire fit is from googling “streetwear brands 1999” and then also picked up a pair of boxing gloves to accessorize. Kid G lives in these underground bunkers among Cactuars with the sole purpose of safeguarding a piece of metal that belongs to Gilgamesh. Everything about Kid G screams that someone’s child made a piece of art and they had to put it in the game instead of on the stainless steel refrigerator. I don’t know if Kid G will return in the next installment, but if for some reason he does, I can’t wait to impale this little sucker like Sephiroth.

And with that, we’ve come to the end of the best weird little guys of 2024 in video games. I hope you’ve all learned something about yourselves along the way. 2025 is shaping up to have some real freakos in the running, and I look forward to figuring out which ones make next year’s prestigious list. I’m pulling for Cid Meier.

3 games leaving Xbox Game Pass you should play this weekend (December 27-29)
A cast of Blazblue Cross Tag Battle pose together.

We're approaching New Year's Eve, and several games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on that day. If you're wondering what you should play this weekend and are a Game Pass subscriber, you should give these games a shot before they leave Microsoft's video game subscription service. Specifically, I'm highlighting two charming indie games and a bombastic crossover fighting game this week.
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition

BlazBlue is a long-running Japanese fighting game franchise. It hasn't managed to break out worldwide in quite the same way Guilty Gear did, but the closest it got was with BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle. This game took the hardcore fighting mechanics and stunning anime-inspired visuals of the series and used it for a 2v2 tag-team crossover game. While BlazBlue characters are still part of Cross Tag Battle's roster, it features several guest fighters from RWBY, Persona 4 Arena, Under Night In-Birth, Arcana Heart, Senran Kagura, and Akatsuki EN-Eins. It's an eclectic mix of fighters you won't find in any other game, so Cross Tag Battle is worth a shot if you're a fan of any of the franchises featured in this crossover.

Read more
3 new PS Plus games that you should play this weekend (December 27-29)
Key art for Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition.

Did you just get a PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro, or PlayStation VR2 for Christmas? If so, you've come to the right place. One of the best things you can do is buy a PlayStation Plus Premium or Extra subscription, as that will give you access to a large catalog of games from every PlayStation platform to check out on your new hardware. As for more specific recommendations, this week I want to highlight some of the hidden gems that were part of December's addition to PS Plus. That includes a Star Wars game that's one of the best PSVR2 titles, an eerie Alien game that you only have another week or so to claim, and an underrated 2023 indie.
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge -- Enhanced Edition

One standout launch title for PSVR2 was Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge -- Enhanced Edition. This is a VR game that does a fantastic job of whisking players away and immersing them in various parts of the Star Wars world as a Jedi, bounty hunter, and more. That includes a digital version of Batuu, the planet that Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland and Disney World is based on. It's still one of the best games you can play on PSVR2 and worth checking out for any Star Wars fan. In general, PS Plus Premium's VR game catalog is worth it for anyone who owns Sony's headset. Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is simply the latest cherry on top.

Read more
You can play Halo’s original 1999 demo for the first time
Master Chief in Halo Combat Evolved.

The Halo franchise has been around for a long time, but we've never seen a leak quite this big before. More than 25 years of Halo content has leaked onto the internet, including a playable version of the game from before it was even a first-person shooter.

Halo Studios — formerly 343 Industries — has been working with the modding team Digsite since last summer to scour through game files and bring back content that hadn't made it off the cutting room floor, according to Video Games Chronicle. Last month's release of the Halo 2 E3 2003 demo was the result of this project.

Read more