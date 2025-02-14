Astro Bot takes home Game of the Year at the D.I.C.E. Awards

The 2025 D.I.C.E. Award winners have been announced, and to no one’s surprise at all, Astro Bot stole the show. These awards are given each year across multiple categories and have often been compared to the Academy Awards, just for video games. Aside from Astro Bot, Helldivers 2 won four awards, while Balatro and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle each rounded out the show with three wins.

Astro Bot not only won Game of the Year, but also Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Technical Achievement, Family Game of the Year, and Outstanding Achievement in Game Design.

Helldivers 2 won Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition, Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design, Action Game of the Year, and Online Game of the Year.

These standouts weren’t the only winners, though. Black Myth: Wukong took home the prize for Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction, while Tekken 8 won Fighting Game of the Year. F1 24 sped away with Racing Game of the Year, while Role-Playing Game of the Year went to Metaphor: ReFantazio.

The addictive Balatro won Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year, and MLB The Show 24 snagged the coveted Sports Game of the Year.

Starship Home, a game for the Meta Quest, won the award for Immersive Reality Technical Achievement, while Batman: Arkham Shadow won Immersive Reality Game of the Year. Animal Well won Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction.

Here’s a full list of the nominees for each category, with the winner highlighted in bold.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Neva

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Black Myth: Wukong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Lego Horizon Adventures

The Plucky Squire

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Outstanding Achievement in Character

1000xResist – Watcher

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth – Yuffie Kisaragi

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones

Indika – Indika

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Senua

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Astro Bot

Helldivers 2

Monument Valley 3

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Star Wars Outlaws

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Frostpunk 2

Helldivers 2

Monument Valley 3

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Still Wakes the Deep