 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Ubisoft confirms that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown team is moving on to new games

By
Sargon reaches out to grab a shard in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.
Ubisoft

Ubisoft has confirmed that most of the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown team has been moved to other projects following a report claiming it had been disbanded.

A video posted by video game outlet Origami on Monday said that Ubisoft was disappointed in sales of the Prince of Persia Metroidvania, and had moved the team at Ubisoft Montpellier to other projects. The team had reportedly tried to pitch a sequel or a more sizeable expansion, but Ubisoft wanted to focus on projects with better sales potential. (The basics were summarized and translated in this ResetEra thread).

Recommended Videos

In a statement to Digital Trends, The Lost Crown senior producer Abdelhak Elguess confirmed some of the details, including that “most” of the team had been moved onto other projects “that will benefit from their expertise,” and that there wouldn’t be any more content updates, but that Ubisoft isn’t done with Prince of Persia just yet.

Related

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is now at the end of its post-launch road map with three free content updates and one DLC that released in September. We are now focusing on making the game available to more players: it was recently launched on Steam, and will be available on Mac by this winter. Most of the team members who worked on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown have shifted to other projects that will benefit from their expertise,” Elguess said.

While Ubisoft couldn’t confirm what projects the producer alluded to, Insider Gaming claims workers were shifted to Beyond Good and Evil 2, a mainline Ghost Recon, and a Rayman remake.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown - Reveal Gameplay Trailer

It’s a tumultuous time for the studio. Ubisoft announced it was delaying Assassin’s Creed Shadows from November to February 14, 2025, to give the developers more time to “polish and refine the experience.” This was a sizeable last-minute delay, and in a statement to investors, the company also said that due to the weaker-than-expected sales of Star Wars Outlaws, it had to make some changes to its business model. It announced it was removing the season pass and having games launch on Steam on the day of their release. CEO Yves Guillemot also announced that Ubisoft will be launching a internal review to align the company based on player feedback.

Since then, Star Wars Outlaws has gotten a new road map to focus on bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. It also dropped the price of the Assassin’s Creed Shadows Collector’s Edition by $50 to make up for the canceled season pass.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Prince of Persia creator Jordan Mechner spills details on the series’ two lost games
An illustration from Replay shows a princess next to an hourglass.

Jordan Mechner can’t stop looking backward -- and that’s not entirely by choice.

The Prince of Persia creator has found himself at the center of an accidental renaissance in the past year thanks to three separate projects lining up at once, some of which he had no hand in. First came Digital Eclipse’s The Making of Karateka, a playable documentary about Mechner’s first hit Apple II game that paved the way for Prince of Persia. That project was followed by Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown this January, a new installment to the series that pays homage to Mechner’s original 2D games. That past-facing stretch now caps off with Replay: Memoir of an Uprooted Family, a new graphic novel by Mechner that looks back on both his career and family history.

Read more
The best Prince of Persia games, ranked
The immortals in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

There are few game series still going today that have a history that goes back as far as the Prince of Persia series (outside of Nintendo, that is). Starting in 1989, the series has had many ups and downs in terms of popularity as the games have taken on new forms and styles. It has even gone dormant for multiple years at a time. Here' we'll turn back the sands of time to review the series as a whole and determine which Prince of Persia games are the best and which are better left in the past.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Read more
You can thank Photo Modes for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’s best feature
Sargon leaping with his blades and with blue streaks behind him.

So, you’ve unlocked a new ability in a Metroidvania. You know that it could help you get to a previously inaccessible area, but you don’t quite remember exactly where that area was on the game’s expansive map. It’s a common feeling when playing the genre and an issue that games have been trying to solve for years. That frustration is what inspired the creation of the Memory Shards system in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which provided a salve to this problem by enabling players to pin screenshots of certain obstacles on their map.

At any time while walking around Mount Qaf, players can press down on the D-pad to leave behind a Memory Shard that pins a screenshot to the map. Later, after gaining a new ability or just increasing or mastering a platforming skill, Memory Shards quickly remind players where they can use the skill they just learned. There is a finite number of Memory Shards that players can pin, but more can be found via exploration. It’s the kind of engaging Ouroboros-style game design that provides a sturdy backbone to an engrossing Metroidvania.

Read more