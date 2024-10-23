Ubisoft confirms that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown team is moving on to new games

Ubisoft has confirmed that most of the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown team has been moved to other projects following a report claiming it had been disbanded.

A video posted by video game outlet Origami on Monday said that Ubisoft was disappointed in sales of the Prince of Persia Metroidvania, and had moved the team at Ubisoft Montpellier to other projects. The team had reportedly tried to pitch a sequel or a more sizeable expansion, but Ubisoft wanted to focus on projects with better sales potential. (The basics were summarized and translated in this ResetEra thread).

Recommended Videos

In a statement to Digital Trends, The Lost Crown senior producer Abdelhak Elguess confirmed some of the details, including that “most” of the team had been moved onto other projects “that will benefit from their expertise,” and that there wouldn’t be any more content updates, but that Ubisoft isn’t done with Prince of Persia just yet.

“Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is now at the end of its post-launch road map with three free content updates and one DLC that released in September. We are now focusing on making the game available to more players: it was recently launched on Steam, and will be available on Mac by this winter. Most of the team members who worked on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown have shifted to other projects that will benefit from their expertise,” Elguess said.

While Ubisoft couldn’t confirm what projects the producer alluded to, Insider Gaming claims workers were shifted to Beyond Good and Evil 2, a mainline Ghost Recon, and a Rayman remake.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown - Reveal Gameplay Trailer

It’s a tumultuous time for the studio. Ubisoft announced it was delaying Assassin’s Creed Shadows from November to February 14, 2025, to give the developers more time to “polish and refine the experience.” This was a sizeable last-minute delay, and in a statement to investors, the company also said that due to the weaker-than-expected sales of Star Wars Outlaws, it had to make some changes to its business model. It announced it was removing the season pass and having games launch on Steam on the day of their release. CEO Yves Guillemot also announced that Ubisoft will be launching a internal review to align the company based on player feedback.

Since then, Star Wars Outlaws has gotten a new road map to focus on bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. It also dropped the price of the Assassin’s Creed Shadows Collector’s Edition by $50 to make up for the canceled season pass.