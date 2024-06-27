 Skip to main content
Ubisoft confirms Assassin’s Creed remakes are in the works

Basim perched on a ledge overlooking Baghdad
Ubisoft

In a company interview with CEO Yves Guillemot posted on the Ubisoft website Thursday, the executive reveals that there are remakes of Assassin’s Creed games in the works, although he doesn’t specify which ones.

“Players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we’ve created in the past and modernize them,” he says, implying that it could pertain to games made before Odyssey. “There are worlds in some of our older Assassin’s Creed games that are still extremely rich.”

This would be in line with unconfirmed reports that an Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag remake was in the works. According to Kotaku, however, the game was still early in development and probably won’t launch for years. Black Flag is one of the more beloved entries from the series’ earlier years, with pirate ship mechanics that eventually made their way to Skull & Bones with a questionable degree of success.

Regardless of if the next games are remakes or new works, Guillemot promised “variety” for players in terms of gameplay. Assassin’s Creed Hexe, which we still don’t know much about, will be a very different experience from previous entries in the series, although Ubisoft has been quiet on what that entails.

“There are a lot of good things to come, including Assassin’s Creed Hexe, which we’ve announced, which is going to be a very different game from Assassin’s Creed Shadows. We’re going to surprise people, I think,” he says.

Guillemot also discussed his thoughts about the current video game industry, including how it could use generative AI to improve NPCs and how he condemns online toxicity.

“One thing I am concerned about right now is the malicious and personal online attacks that have been directed at some of our team members and partners. I want to make it clear that we, at Ubisoft, condemn these hateful acts in the strongest possible terms, and I encourage the rest of the industry and players to denounce them, too,” he says.

It’s likely he’s talking about social media attacks in response to the Assassin’s Creed Shadows reveal. Many online were not happy with the latest game in the series, which features a Black protagonist, the legendary real-life samurai Yasuke.

Carli Velocci
