Huh. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is actually launching day one on Mac

By
Yasuke with his sword up and and Naoe with a shuriken in her hand in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s biggest upcoming game is arguably Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which is set to release on November 15 across all the usual platforms, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. That also seems to include some unusual ones, too, including Mac.

While the official store page only mentions that the game will be available digitally on PC, a press release sent to Digital Trends features a few more details, including that the standard edition will release on Macs with Apple silicon on day one via the Mac App Store. However, players won’t be able to buy more premium editions for the platform.

This move is in line with both Ubisoft’s and Apple’s gaming strategies over the past few years. The former hasn’t shied away from releasing its games on newer, less-established platforms. It was one of the first publishers to release games on the now-shuttered Google Stadia, along with other cloud streaming services like Amazon Luna. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was even the first demo for Stadia, back when it was known as Project Stream. The Ubisoft+ subscription service was also available on Stadia and Luna.

Baldur's Gate 3 being played on the M3 MacBook Air.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

As for Apple, the company has been attempting to make strides in the video game space for years. In 2022, it revealed two new features: MetalFX Upscaling and the Fast Resource Loading API. It also announced that Resident Evil Village, No Man’s Sky, and Grid Legends would be coming to Mac and would show off how supporting these features would improve performance. The next year, Apple brought noted game director Hideo Kojima out during WWDC 2023 to announce the Game Porting Toolkit, which makes it easier for developers to port their games to Mac.

The most recent silicon chip, the M3, does make gaming on Macs much better than it has been in the past. Digital Trends’ Luke Larsen was impressed with the M3 MacBook Air’s gaming performance, and was even able to run Baldur’s Gate 3 (with some caveats).

All of this is to say that while Mac might not be the best way to run Assassin’s Creed Shadows, it is possible, and Ubisoft is betting on that with a day one release for MacOS.

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
iPhone 15 Pro can natively run the latest Resident Evil and Assassin’s Creed games
Leon and Ashley in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

In a major stride forward for mobile gaming, Apple announced during today's event that console games like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil 4's remake, and Resident Evil Village are coming to the iPhone 15 Pro. These aren't watered-down mobile spinoffs or cloud-streamed games either; they're running natively with the help of the A17 Pro chip.

During the gaming segment of Tuesday's Apple event, the power of the iPhone 15 Pro's A17 Pro chip was highlighted. The 3-nanometer chip has 19 billion transistors, a six-core CPU, a 16-core Neural Engine that can handle 35 trillion operations per second, and a six-core GPU that supports things like mesh shading and hardware-accelerated ray tracing in video games. Several game developers were featured following its introduction to explain and show off just how powerful the A17 Pro Chip is. While this segment started with games already native to mobile, like The Division Resurgence, Honkai: Star Rail, and Genshin Impact, it didn't take long for some games made for systems like PS5 and Xbox Series X to appear.
Capcom's Tsuyoshi Kanda showed up and revealed that natively running versions of Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 are coming to the iPhone 15 Pro before the end of the year. Later, Apple confirmed that Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Mirage, which launches next month on PC and consoles, will also get a native iPhone 15 Pro port in early 2024, while Death Stranding is slated for a 2023 iPhone 15 Pro launch.
Historically, console-quality games like these have been impossible to get running on a mobile phone without the use of cloud gaming. Confirming that these three AAA games can all run natively on iPhone 15 Pro is certainly an impactful way for Apple to show just how powerful the A17 Pro chip is.

Read more
Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes the series back to 2007 in all the right ways
The main character of Assassin's Creed: Mirage perches on a ledge and looks out over the city of Baghdad.

Ubisoft bills Assassin’s Creed Mirage, its upcoming stealth adventure launching this October, as a return to the franchise’s roots. Go back to the original Assassin’s Creed in 2007 and you’ll find something that looks entirely different from the massive open-world of Valhalla. It was a more focused experience with an emphasis on methodic and stealthy gameplay, all taking place in Jerusalem.

Each subsequent entry would expand that existing formula while switching settings and time periods: 13th-century Italy, the American Revolutionary War, and the Golden Age of Piracy. However, 2017’s Assassin’s Creed Origin transitioned the series to a much larger open-world structure in Egypt, a trend that would balloon further with 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and 2020’s massive Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Read more
Assassin’s Creed Mirage: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Assassin's Creed Mirage Basim

It's time to ready your hidden blades once again, assassins, because a brand new entry in the Assassin's Creed series is upon us. All the leaks and rumors have turned out to be true, and the next installment in the franchise has been officially revealed as Assassin's Creed Mirage. This franchise has undergone some major changes in recent entries, and the next game seems poised to shake things up yet again.

First officially revealed during a Ubisoft Forward in September 2022, Assassin's Creed Mirage will be the next mainline game in the series after 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla. While each game typically only has smaller, less prominent ties to one another (at least after the series moved on from the Desmond arc), this game bucks the trend in that regard. From plot to gameplay changes and more, here's everything we know about Assassin's Creed Mirage, an upcoming PlayStation 5 game we have our eye on.
Release date

Read more