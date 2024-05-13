 Skip to main content
Assassin’s Creed Codename Red gets new title ahead of reveal this week

By
The logo for Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Ubisoft

Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the name of its upcoming Assassin’s Creed game set in feudal Japan. We’ll learn more about it later this week.

This project was previously referred to as Assassin’s Creed Codename Red. Ubisoft announced it during a live stream in 2022, confirming its feudal Japanese setting, that the company considers it the next “premium flagship” Assassin’s Creed game, and that it’s developed by Ubisoft Quebec.

Now known as Assassin’s Creed Shadows, it will be an open-world RPG. That means it will be more similar to the likes of Assassin’s Creed Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla rather than Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Little is known about the game’s story, with Ubisoft simply saying that it will allow players to “live a very powerful shinobi fantasy.”

We have not gotten any updates on it since its 2022 reveal, with Ubisoft’s attention primarily being on releasing Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which launched on PC and consoles last October and comes to Apple devices in June. Now, its focus is on Assassin’s Creed Shadows as we head into its Ubisoft Forward next month. Before that, Ubisoft will release a cinematic world premiere trailer at 9 a.m. PT this Wednesday, May 15.

Assassin&#39;s Creed Codename Red becomes Assassin&#39;s Creed Shadows.
Tune-in for the Official Cinematic World Premiere Trailer on May 15, 9 AM PT.#AssassinsCreedShadows pic.twitter.com/GF0BWqVOhS

&mdash; Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 13, 2024

Platforms and a release window for Assassin’s Creed Shadows have not been confirmed yet. However, its Ubisoft Store page is live, and it’s already possible to wish list the game there. It isn’t the only Assassin’s Creed game Ubisoft has in the pipeline either, as the mobile game Assassin’s Creed Jade and the supernatural Codename: Hexe are both also still in the works.

