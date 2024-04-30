Ubisoft and Apple have confirmed that the iOS-native version of Assassin’s Creed Mirage will launch on June 6.

We first learned that the latest Assassin’s Creed would be making the jump from console to mobile alongside titles like Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4’s remake, and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut last year. Apple is now able to release quality ports of console games on iOS thanks to the new M1 chip in the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

The port was developed by Ubisoft Sofia and has complete content parity with the console versions of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This game is an open-world action-adventure game set in ninth-century Baghdad that serves as an origin story for Basim, a character you may recognize from 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. I gave the game a three-star review when it launched last October, saying “Assassin’s Creed Mirage seems like it’s going through all of the proper classical motions of an old-school Assassin’s Creed game, but it lacks the passion and innovation necessary to make it a truly memorable installment.”

Assassin’s Creed Mirage on iPhone and iPad will support mobile game controllers and touchscreen controls. The Ubisoft Connect service also enables cross-progression and cross-save, meaning that you can continue a playthrough you start on platforms like PC or PS5 on your iPhone.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage comes to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad Air, and iPad Pro on June 6. Players who own a supported device can try it out for free for 90 minutes. After that, you’ll need to pay $50 to keep playing. Once it’s purchased on the App Store, though, you’ll be able to play Assassin’s Creed Mirage across any supported Apple device.

