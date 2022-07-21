 Skip to main content
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora isn’t coming until after March 2023

George Yang
By

Ubisoft has delayed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to the fiscal year 2023. It will now launch sometime after March 31, 2023.

“We are committed to delivering a cutting-edge immersive experience that takes full advantage of next-gen technology, as this amazing global entertainment brand represents a major multiyear opportunity for Ubisoft,” the company said on a recent earnings call.

Ubisoft continues, saying; “While this additional development time is a reflection of the current ongoing constraints on productions across the industry, we are hard at work to design the most efficient working conditions to ensure both flexibility for our teams, as well as strong productivity, while delivering the best experiences to players.”

Ubisoft says that it will release a smaller, unannounced premium game in 2023-24 that was also originally scheduled to launch between 2022-23. The company didn’t reveal what it was, but the most likely candidate would be the Prince of Persia remake.

During the call, Ubisoft also mentioned that Roller Champions is performing better than Hyperscape, which was Ubisoft’s battle royal egame that had its servers shut down earlier this year.

Kotaku’s Ethan Gach says that a producer from another major upcoming game was recently pulled away in order to help out with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Reportedly, some of the game’s more unique or interesting features may have gotten cut as production continued.

The game’s developer, Ubisoft Massive, first announced the game in 2017. Ubisoft then revealed in an investor call last year that it was slated to release between April 2022 and March 2023. At E3 2021, it was set for a 2022 launch, which it won’t be making now.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia.

