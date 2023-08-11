 Skip to main content
South Park is getting a new game next year, and it’s a 3D action game

Tomas Franzese
By

A brand new South Park game was shown during today’s THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2023. South Park: Snow Day! is a 3D isometric action game that supports multiplayer and will release next year.

South Park has a somewhat rocky history with video games. Things started out with some bad titles in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but Ubisoft released the solid RPGs South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured But Whole throughout the 2010s. THQ Nordic, which has dipped its toe into licensed games with two SpongeBob titles, first teased a new South Park game at the end of last year’s showcase. We hadn’t heard about the game again until today when the announcement for South Park: Snow Day! kicked off this year’s presentation.

As its title suggests, South Park: Snow Day! follows Cartman, Kyle, Stan, and Kenny as they play with each other on a snow day and take things way too far, turning the town into a war zone. Strange Scaffold’s Xalavier Nelson Jr. confirmed that he provided writing on the game. We see a little bit of gameplay in its reveal trailer, and it looks like a multiplayer isometric action game in the style of something like Diablo 4 or Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. Unlike the last two South Park games, this one’s in 3D.

Cartman in South Park: Snow Day!
THQ Nordic

Outside of that, we don’t know much else about South Park: Snow Day! Hopefully, we’ll learn more at Gamescom 2023 and as it approaches release. South Park: Snow Day! will be released for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in 2024. 

Tomas Franzese
