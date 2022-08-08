 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Fatal Fury series is getting its first new game in 23 years

DeAngelo Epps
By

It’s been 23 years since the last installment of SNK’s fighting game series Fatal Fury, but that’s about to change. During last night’s King of Fighters XV‘s Evo grand finals, SNK revealed that a new title in the series has received the green light.

The Fatal Fury series seemingly ended with Garou: Mark of the Wolves, which introduced one of the most popular SNK characters of all time, Rock Howard. Since then, it’s basically been infused into The King of Fighters, which SNK seems intent to rectify.

A continuation of the Fatal Fury franchise beyond Garou has been asked for by series faithful for many years now. While the fighting game may not have the popularity and many installments The King of Fighters does, it has a hardcore cult following. Many of those fans believe the series needs a proper finish after the note Garou left the story on.

While nothing was shared in the announcement beyond key art featuring Rock Howard, it can be suspected that he, Terry Bogard, B.Jenet, and other well-loved characters from the series will return.

A sequel to Garou has actually been in the making for years, with original talks around it starting in 2005. The talks continued well into the development of The King of Fighters 14 in 2016, with a proposed roster even being revealed.

This upcoming Fatal Fury/Garou game has no set launch period, but for those excited about it, The King of Fighters XV is a great entry guaranteed to quench that SNK fighting game thirst. It also features a Team Garou and Garou look for Terry Bogard.

Editors' Recommendations

I bought an iPhone 13 right before the iPhone 14 comes out, and you should too

Apple's rumored hardware subscription service is a compelling rental service

Intel Arc Pro is real — three new workstation GPUs revealed

Two Intel Arc chips in front of a blue and purple gradient background.

Razr 2022: everything we know about Motorola’s next foldable

Moto Razr 2022 official teaser

Chainsaw Man anime gets a violent new trailer

Chainsaw Man in action.

Samsung’s next foldable might be a ‘Galaxy Z Tab’ tablet

Samsung's split screen keyboard mode on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

How to get Apple TV on Roku: Everything you need to know

Apple TV+ and a Roku device.

AT&T just made its FirstNet plans a lot more helpful for first responders

AT&T SatCOLT which is a mobile 5G tower platform.

When is my phone getting Android 13? Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more

The Android 13 logo on a Galaxy S21.

Here’s when you can play the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta

Task Force 141 characters which are part of a pre-order bonus for Modern Warfare II.

Apple’s iPhone 14 range could launch earlier than usual this year

An iPhone 13 in white color option.

The best budget camera phones for 2022

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G's camera module.

North Korean hackers target huge crypto exchange — are user funds safe?

A depiction of a hacker breaking into a system via the use of code.

Nexon’s Project Magnum now known as The First Descendant

A character aims and shoots a gun in The First Descendant.