It’s been 23 years since the last installment of SNK’s fighting game series Fatal Fury, but that’s about to change. During last night’s King of Fighters XV‘s Evo grand finals, SNK revealed that a new title in the series has received the green light.

The Fatal Fury series seemingly ended with Garou: Mark of the Wolves, which introduced one of the most popular SNK characters of all time, Rock Howard. Since then, it’s basically been infused into The King of Fighters, which SNK seems intent to rectify.

A continuation of the Fatal Fury franchise beyond Garou has been asked for by series faithful for many years now. While the fighting game may not have the popularity and many installments The King of Fighters does, it has a hardcore cult following. Many of those fans believe the series needs a proper finish after the note Garou left the story on.

While nothing was shared in the announcement beyond key art featuring Rock Howard, it can be suspected that he, Terry Bogard, B.Jenet, and other well-loved characters from the series will return.

A sequel to Garou has actually been in the making for years, with original talks around it starting in 2005. The talks continued well into the development of The King of Fighters 14 in 2016, with a proposed roster even being revealed.

This upcoming Fatal Fury/Garou game has no set launch period, but for those excited about it, The King of Fighters XV is a great entry guaranteed to quench that SNK fighting game thirst. It also features a Team Garou and Garou look for Terry Bogard.

