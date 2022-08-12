Everything announced at THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022

In a year when its parent company Embracer Group is making some major moves, THQ Nordic clearly has some big plans for the future. The European publisher owns the rights to a lot of classic series like Alone in the Dark, Darksiders, and Gothic, and it has a reputation for reviving or rereleasing these classic franchises. As a result, it’s always surprising to learn what the eclectic publisher has in the works.

Last year, THQ Nordic held its first digital showcase and announced follow-ups to Destroy All Humans, Outcast, and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom. Its second annual showcase kicks off today, and we expect it to feature updates on those titles and information about new games or series revivals (an Alone in the Dark reboot has already leaked ahead of the show). If you’re curious about what THQ Nordic has in store, we’re rounding up everything announced during THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022 right here.

Alone in the Dark is back

Alone in the Dark | Announcement Trailer

Alone in the Dark was one of the first 3D survival horror games ever, trailblazing the formula that Resident Evil would popularize. While Resident Evil continues to be popular, Alone in the Dark faded into obscurity. During this stream, Pisces Interactive and THQ Nordic revealed a reboot of the franchise that looks and plays like the reboot of Resident Evil 2. Hopefully, this game is good enough to allow the grandfather of the modern survival horror genre to become relevant again. Alone in the Dark is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

Wreckreation gives players a giant racing game playground

Developer Three Fields Entertainment, which was founded by developers known for their work on Burnout and Need for Speed, announced Wreckreation. It will feature a gigantic Forza Horizon-like open world for players to explore. Players can also create crazy-looking tracks that they can then race on. It is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

AEW: Fight Forever gives WWE 2K some competition

After a split between 2K and former WWE 2K developer Yuke’s, AEW decided to partner with Yuke’s to create the first AEW console game. We got a more in-depth look at it during the show from commentator Tony Schiavone and AEW Women’s Champ Britt Baker, where we could see the game in action. It will feature Tag Team matches, a career mode, create-a-wrestler, online co-op play, and more, certainly giving 2K a run for its money. We’ll see whether or not AEW: Fight Forever is better than the WWE 2K series when it releases for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. It will also be playable at Gamescom.

Everything else

A HandyGames sizzle reel showcased the sister company’s Gamescom 2022 lineup.

Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed got a trailer ahead of its release later this month.

Space for Sale, a new base building and resource gathering simulation game, is coming to PC.

Gothic 1 Remake got a new trailer showcasing the mining colony.

Jagged Alliance 3 got a new trailer showing its turn-based strategy gameplay.

The Valiant got a new trailer featuring its tactical RTS campaign and multiplayer modes.

3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks announced RTS Tempest Rising, which launches in 2023.

Grand strategy game Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign got a new trailer.

Outcast 2 got a new trailer showing how players can fly through the air and explore.

Way of the Hunter got a launch trailer ahead of its release next week.

Stuntfest – World Tour got a new trailer.

