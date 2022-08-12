Alone in the Dark is getting a Resident Evil 2-esque reboot

A reboot of Alone in the Dark by developer Pieces Interactive is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The release was confirmed by an Amazon pre-order page, which went live prior to THQ Nordic’s digital showcase (where it’s likely to be revealed).

The game revisits the classic 1992 title in all its Southern Gothic horror glory. According to the Amazon listing, the player can assume the role of series protagonist Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood. Alone in the Dark takes place in the U.S. during the 1920s and focuses on the disappearance of Emily’s uncle. She teams up up with Edward to search for Hartwood’s uncle through the mansion of Derceto, a psychiatric asylum filled with monsters and surrounded by an evil conspiracy.

So far, a release date for the game has not yet been revealed, but it is expected to make an appearance on THQ Nordic’s 2022 digital showcase today. According to horror game insider Dusk Golem, Alone in the Dark‘s story is written by screenwriter Mikael Hedberg, who also wrote SOMA and Amnesia. Preliminary leaked screenshots show that the reboot is similarly styled to the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 2 remake that was released in 2019.

Alone in the Dark already received the reboot treatment back in 2008, and was initially released on PC, PS2, Nintendo Wii, and Xbox 360. It came to PS3 several months later as Alone in the Dark: Inferno. The most recent entry in the franchise was 2015’s Alone in the Dark: Illumination, which was only released on PC. Unfortunately, the game was received very negatively by critics.

The developer of this upcoming reboot, Pieces Interactive, is best known for the Titan Quest franchise. the studio was acquired by the Embracer Group in 2017.

