 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Alone in the Dark’s secret ending and difficulty settings encourage multiple playthroughs

Tomas Franzese
By

It seems that 2024 is shaping up to be a year full of notable remakes and remasters. From The Last of Us to Final Fantasy VII, many beloved games are being brought back in thoughtful ways. Right in the middle of this stream of remakes will be Alone in the Dark from Pieces Interactive and THQ Nordic. It reinterprets the story of an influential VR classic about a detective and woman exploring a haunted house as they search for answers to the whereabouts of the mansion’s owner.

David Harbour and Jodie Comer in Alone in the Dark.
THQ Nordic

The original Alone in the Dark essentially invented the survival horror genre as we know it, setting many standards and design principles that series like Resident Evil would further explore and popularize. As such, recreating this experience while making it feel both faithful and fresh is a difficult balance for its developers to strike. When talking about the range from faithful, director’s cut-like remake to complete reimagining, producer Andreas Schmiedecker asserted that Alone in the Dark falls firmly toward the latter, especially in regard to puzzle design, while showing off the remake to Digital Trends.

Recommended Videos

“Players will recognize elements. All these little things that were back in the old game, what could they mean?” Schmiedecker told Digital Trends as he solved a reimagined puzzle where he had to find the proper combination on his talisman to open a portal to a nightmare world. “Almost every name, every object in the game will have been in the old game, but it will have served a different function. We never copy a riddle from back then. It is basically shuffling around all the ingredients of the old game in order to make something new.”

Trending Deal:

Based on our early look at a prerelease build of Alone in the Dark and conversations with its producers, Alone in the Dark has established itself as a remake that fans of the original and the games it influenced should be paying attention to. They may also want to play through it multiple times, as the developers teased that the game contains a secret ending.

Gone home

Alone in the Dark pioneered the fixed camera and puzzle-focused elements that became mainstays of the survival horror genre. This remake’s most immediately noticeable change from the original is the difference in perspective as it adopts a third-person perspective that hews closer to the likes of Alan Wake 2. It prioritizes puzzles and narrative over other gameplay elements like combat, though.

Two characters speak to one another in Alone in the Dark.
THQ Nordic

Although the removal of a fixed camera takes away some cinematic flair, THQ Nordic reinjected that spirit by recruiting some Hollywood talent, with Stranger Things‘ David Harbour portraying detective Edward Carnby and The Last Duel’s Jodie Comer playing Emily Hartwood, the niece of the mansion’s owner. Both characters are playable, and for this preview’s purposes, I followed Carnby, whose adventure has more of a horror noir feel as he finds himself in a situation more dire than what he signed up for.

Hartwood’s campaign will have a distinct feel of its own, as executive producer Michael Paeck told me the goal was to tell “one story from two different perspectives.” That means that Alone in the Dark tailors cutscenes, character interactions, and even certain segments depending on which character is picked. Some parts will even take players outside the Hartwood mansion to places like a cemetery, which did not happen in the original. Paeck recommends players go through the game multiple times, telling Digital Trends that “there are some secrets and different endings that you can only unlock if you play as both.”

Proper guidance

As Pieces Interactive and THQ Nordic designed a horror game meant to be played multiple times, they put effort into making sure it’s an experience that players can approach at their own pace. Alone in the Dark focuses more on establishing an eerie atmosphere and giving players complex environmental puzzles to solve rather than offering a roller coaster of terror. For example, one puzzle required the player to gather medicine bottles and line them up in the right order based on their markings so they could decipher the code needed for a lock combination.

The mansion in Alone in the Dark.
THQ Nordic

These puzzles are all reimagined and recontextualized from the original, so there will be new riddles to solve when the game comes out in January. Some people may need help finding the correct solutions or understanding the right clues for certain puzzles, though, so a lot of guidance options to make puzzle-solving more approachable were added to the remake. Before starting the adventure, players have the option to pick between not just Edward and Emily, but Modern and Old-School difficulty modes.

Old-School difficulty will leave most of the legwork for puzzles up to the player, while Modern mode will do things like highlighting all the interactable objects in a room and specific pieces of text on documents that players pick up that are key to progress. Through playtesting, Paeck says the developers understood that they’d frustrate certain groups of players by having too much or too little in the way of guidance, so they ultimately settled on giving players the tools to toggle the features that could potentially nudge them in the right direction.

Both game remakes and survival horror games are in a renaissance right now, so Alone in the Dark is dropping at a moment where it should be very relevant. The remake seems like it could live up to expectations during its time in the spotlight by feeling original while adapting a game that was pivotal to its genre’s history for modern audiences. I’m interested in playing the full game and finding that secret ending when Alone in the Dark comes out.

Alone in the Dark launches for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on March 20, 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Where to find knotroot in Lego Fortnite
Brite Bomber in Lego Fortnite.

Crafting is at the heart of Lego Fortnite. Without the right materials, you will never be able to get new gear, build new structures, or do any upgrades. And knotroot is a key ingredient in a ton of recipes. While not the rarest of items in the game, it is at the uncommon rarity level, meaning you won't just stumble upon it very often, and certainly not enough to satisfy your need for it. Let's narrow down your search so you can collect as much knotroot as you need in Lego Fortnite.
Where to find Knotroot

Despite being a type of wood, knotroot isn't found in a tree like normal wood. Instead, you will need to head to underground caves to get your hands on some. But before you go spelunking, you will need the right tool to collect knotroot , namely an Uncommon Forest Axe, as the base-level version won't cut it (literally). You can upgrade your axe to the Uncommon level using your Uncommon Crafting Bench with three bones and three wooden rods.

Read more
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2023: OD, Blade, Den of Wolves and more
Sophia Lillis screams in the first trailer for OD.

The Game Awards 2023 came and went Thursday night, bringing a plethora of surprising and entertaining game trailers with it. I'm still thinking about many of these trailers, particularly the ones that revealed brand-new games. Whether it's because they made captivating narrative or music choices, incorporated their flashy gameplay in a creative way, or just were a ton of fun to watch over and over again, the following seven trailers stand out as the cream of the crop in a show that overwhelmed viewers with tons of announcements. Whether you couldn't watch the show live or only care about watching the best trailers from it, we recommend you watch the following seven videos, listed in order of their appearance during The Game Awards 2023.
Pony Island 2: Panda Circus
Pony Island 2 Panda Circus World Premiere Trailer at The Game Awards 2023

If there were an award for the trippiest trailer of the night, it would've gone to Pony Island 2: Panda Circus. Daniel Mullins is known for mind-bending games like Inscryption and the original Pony Island, and this sequel to that 2016 indie classic looks like it will be his weirdest game yet. Pony Island 2: Panda Circus appears to blend first-person gameplay with that of retro point-and-click games. Still, something feels very off about the latter throughout the trailer, with visual glitches and interruptions of live-action footage or a character played by ProZD. We aren't quite sure how this all fits together just yet, but we're certainly intrigued.
Big Walk
Big Walk World Premiere Trailer at The Game Awards 2023

Read more
The best classes in The Finals
Three scary soldiers by a red sign.

Before you can jump into the spotlight and start competing in the twisted gameshow-style shooter that is The Finals, you will need to pick what type of character you will play as. While this title stands out for its fast and fluid movement and sports-style presentation, it does follow plenty of familiar trends of other competitive shooters, including multiple classes. Being focused on teams of three, it makes sense then that there are three class types to choose -- Light, Medium, and Heavy. Your choice of class not only changes up what your character looks like, but also what specialization, weapon, and gadgets you can use. Plus, knowing how your class functions best will make you a much more valuable asset to your team. Here's which class you should pick when competing in The Finals.
Light class

Starting from the lightest and working our way up, we have the fast but squishy Light class. Your character is the most sleek and hardest to hit of the bunch, but also the lowest health to compensate. Your choice of weapons consists of pistols, an SMG, a rifle, a shotgun, and a sword, so this class requires you to get up close and personal to deal damage.

Read more