THQ Nordic’s Alone in the Dark reboot is launching just in time for Halloween. The psychological horror game will release on October 25 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. A free, playable prologue for the game is available to try right now.

Alone in the Dark is a reboot of the classic series of the same name, which began in 1992. While it’s not a straight remake of the original, it does feature the series recurring characters, including Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood. In the new game, those characters are voiced by Stranger Things‘ David Harbour and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, respectively.

While the title will only launch on current-gen hardware, it won’t be priced at $70 like other major releases. The game will retail for $60 when it launches in October and will get a digital deluxe edition featuring a digital art book and a commentary track featuring the series’ original creator, Frédérick Raynal.

Those who buy the digital deluxe edition or preorder the game will also receive a 1992 costume pack, which makes all characters look the way they did in the first game.

You won’t have to wait to try it out. A playable prologue called Grace in the Dark is now available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The demo isn’t a slice from the game, but rather an original story prelude staring Grace Saunders. It’ll give players a better sense of the game’s world, though it doesn’t feature any combat.

Alone in the Dark launches on October 25 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

