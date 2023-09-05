A remake of the influential horror game classic Alone in the Dark was supposed to come out in October, but THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive just delayed the game until January 16, 2024. The reason? Because this October is just too packed with game releases.

The original Alone in the Dark came out on PC in 1992 and pioneered the 3D survival horror game genre. Its fixed camera angles and puzzle focus clearly helped inspire the original Resident Evil, which has gone on to become an even more successful horror franchise. While Alone in the Dark received a string of bad games and then remained dormant for some time, franchise owner THQ Nordic decided to take a page out of Capcom’s playbook and create a remake that plays from a third-person perspective. It’s shaping up to be a significant game launch for THQ Nordic as it stars Hollywood talent like David Harbour and Jodie Comer.

THQ Nordic delved more into its reasoning in a press release. “Our intention is to avoid competing with the wake of Alan’s epic release and to evade the dazzling skyline of cities adorned by the graceful swings of Spider-Man,” the press release explains. “We aim to truly remain as Alone in the Dark as possible. To honor this, the spine-chilling horror game has been rescheduled to unveil its horrors on January 16, 2024. This extension will serve a dual purpose: Not only will it permit us to meticulously perfect the gaming experience, but it will also grant us the opportunity to fully immerse ourselves in the remarkable releases of October.”

As such, it makes sense that it’d shift the game’s release to a place where it has a better chance for success, rather than just days after the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2. Alone in the Dark launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on January 16, 2024. If you do want to try a bit of the game before then, a free Prologue for the game is already available across all of those same platforms.

