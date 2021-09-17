THQ Nordic celebrated its 10th anniversary today with a showcase of new games hosted by Geoff Keighley. During the stream, we got to see footage of Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed, Spongebob: The Cosmic Shake, and various other games under the THQ Nordic wing.

Spongebob: The Cosmic Shake is the latest game starring the cheery sponge. In the announcement trailer, we saw Spongebob traveling through portals to different locations, and possibly new dimensions, many of them steeped in the rich lore of the Spongebob Squarepants TV series. We first got to see Spongebob in his band attire singing the iconic “Sweet Victory,” but then he gets warped to what seems to be a movie set, then prehistoric times, and even a Wild West setting.

No gameplay was shown during the showcase, so it is still a mystery as to what the game will actually entail.

Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed, the remaster of the sequel to Krypto’s takeover of Earth, was the first announcement during the showcase. The announcement started off with a cinematic trailer of Krypto traveling across the world sowing chaos to the tune of AMERIKA by Rammstein. After the headbanger of a trailer, we saw actual gameplay of Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed, with Krypto showcasing his jetpack, mind control powers, and his ability to cause humans to break out into a dancing fever.

THQ Nordic showed off several other games, including Superpower 3, Elex II, MX vs. ATX Legends, and Outcast 2. We also got a look at the gameplay of ROME and Jagged Alliance 3, both of which feature tactical turn-based combat.

