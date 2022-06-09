 Skip to main content
Marvel’s Midnight Suns arrives in October with Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch

DeAngelo Epps
By

Marvel’s heroes are going into the tactical role-playing game world this year with Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The previously delayed title from 2K Games is now launching on October 7, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Midnight Suns is a TRPG featuring tons of Marvel properties from the Avengers to the X-Men and Runaways. In it, players take the role of a created character named “The Hunter,” and join with Marvel’s gallery of good guys to take on Lilith, Mother of Demons. It originally got revealed last year at Gamescom 2021.

Alongside the release date, a new trailer at Summer Games Fest showed off a few previously unconfirmed heroes, including Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch. Those Avengers join an already stacked cast that includes Iron Man, Captain America, Magik, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Blade, and more.

The game features character-interaction-based gameplay where players must explore the world and speak with other characters. This mechanic influences the abilities earned by the created character and other heroes as well.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was originally going to release earlier than October 2022. In November 2021, 2K games announced via the Midnight Suns Twitter page that it made the decision to push the game back to later in the year to add more polish to the supernatural comic title.

Role-playing, comic book, and gaming fans alike can join forces with some of Marvel’s greatest heroes to fight demons and other dark forces in Marvel’s Midnight Suns on October 7, 2022.

