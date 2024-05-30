 Skip to main content
Silent Hill 2’s long-awaited remake will arrive just in time for Halloween

James standing alone in the foggy streets of Silent Hill.
Konami
The Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team got a two new gameplay trailers and release date announcement at PlayStation’s State of Play presentation and a Silent Hill Transmission stream directly after. Fans will be able to return to the town of Silent Hill on October 8 on both PS5 and PC.

The first new trailer highlighted a mix of gameplay and cinematics from the game, primarily focusing on James and Angela. This was the first real look at the new actors and cinematic direction for the game, while gameplay sections were still highly edited. The trailer did show off many of the game’s iconic monsters, including nurses and armless figures, as well as a few of the notable locations, such as the hospital and prison.

Silent Hill 2 - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games

If you want an even deeper look at how it looks, the Silent Hill Transmission stream featured a much longer clip showing an uninterrupted stretch of gameplay.

SILENT HILL Transmission (EN) | May 30, 2024 | KONAMI

We already knew this remake would shift the camera from a fixed perspective to a more traditional third-person point of view. However, this trailer highlighted more of the combat changes. James appears to be able to stun enemies with a gun before running up and swapping to a melee weapon for a follow-up attack on the fly. This is a drastic change from the slow, inventory-based style of the original.

Bloober Team has plenty of experience with horror titles. Its résumé includes the Layers of Fear series, Observer, Blair Witch, and The Medium, among others. This will be the team’s first attempt at a remake and also the first proper Silent Hill title released since 2012’s Silent Hill: Downpour. More information was presented at the Silent Hill Transmission that aired directly after the State of Play.

Silent Hill 2’s remake will be available on October 8 on PS5 and PC.

