TMNT: Shredder’s revenge lands next week with 6-player co-op

DeAngelo Epps
By

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge just got a shell-shocking release date confirmed at Summer Game Fest alongside a new trailer confirming a new character and six-player co-op support. The retro beat-em-up is launching on consoles and PC next week on June 16.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is described by its developer, Tribute Games, as a love letter to that golden age of arcade beat em’ ups and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. Like the arcade games before it, Shredder’s Revenge allows players to take the helm of the four heroes in a half shell and take on Shredder, the Foot, and other villains from the 1987 cartoon series.

The game was originally announced last year at Gamescom 2021. Dotemu is publishing the game, a studio that’s known for its critically acclaimed retro revivals. It’s best known for 2020’s Streets of Rage 4, as well as this year’s indie standout Windjammers 2.

The game leans heavily into fan service. The original turtles’ voice actors from the cartoon are reprising their roles for the game and it’ll feature classic playable characters like Master Splinter, April O’Neil, and the newest addition Casey Jones. It also is launching with both online and couch cooperative multiplayer, each supporting up to six players. Players can also experience two ways to play with not only a standard arcade mode, but a story mode, which features side-missions, more unlockable content, a level-up system, extra challenges, and collectibles.

Players can team up, order a pizza, and give a loud “cowabunga” with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge when it releases on June 16, for Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch.

