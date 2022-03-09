Classic Ninja Turtles beat ’em ups are coming to consoles

A collection of the world’s most famous beat ’em ups starring the Heroes in a Half Shell is coming to consoles. During Sony’s State of Play, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection was revealed, and it’s coming to PlayStation 4 and 5 this year.

The Ninja Turtles have been gaining a lot of momentum recently in the world of games, as if the industry has been teleported back to 1987. Not only have plenty of 1Up Arcade cabinets featuring their old games been released, but an all-new beat em’ up from Dotemu, the team behind Street of Rage 4, is also in development. Now, fans can go back to the past once more with this collection.

The Cowabunga Collection goes above and beyond, including not just the Turtle’s most prolific titles, but some more unique and even infamous ones as well. Here’s the full list of games.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of the Footclan (Gameboy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Back From the Sewers (Gameboy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: Radical Rescue (Gameboy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (The original NES game)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Arcade Game (NES version)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game (The original arcade version)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade, SNES, and the Genesis Hyperstone Heist version)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (SNES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Genesis)

While a specific release date hasn’t been announced just yet, the reveal states that Turtles fans can get their hands on this radical collection this year. At the moment, it’s unclear if the bundle is exclusive to PlayStation consoles or if more platforms will be announced later.

