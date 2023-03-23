 Skip to main content
Ra Ra Boom looks to fix the beat ‘em up genre’s biggest problem

Giovanni Colantonio
By

For reasons unbeknownst to me, we’re currently living in a second golden age for 2D beat ’em up games. That trend began in 2020 when Dotemu released the fantastic Streets of Rage 4 and has only continued with hits like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. Players currently seem to be resonating with those modern-retro releases, but nostalgic genre revivals can be a double-edged sword. Even the genre’s greatest hits are filled with frustrating gameplay quirks that tend to carry over into faithful throwbacks. The developers at Gylee Games don’t want to run into that trap with its own addition to the genre’s canon, Ra Ra Boom.

On paper, the colorful beat ‘em up looks pretty similar to a game like Shredder’s Revenge, with up to four players pounding robots in 2D side-scrolling levels. Speaking with the team at this year’s Game Developers Conference, though, it’s clear that Gylee wants to solve issues that have always bugged them about beat ‘em ups, not repeat them. That’s paving the way for a fresh brawler that does away with monotony and focuses on “fast, frenetic, and fabulous” action.

Changing lanes

When I sat down with the team to watch a hands-off demo of the game’s opening, my interest was quickly piqued. The most obviously captivating hook is its Lisa Frank-inspired art style, which bathes its hand-drawn levels in bright colors and cartoon-like animations. The developers tell me that the art got an entire visual overhaul in 2020 after the team saw Streets of Rage 4, prompting them to throw everything they’d drawn out. They felt the bar had been raised that much higher, and it’s clear they were serious about that when seeing it in action.

Though I’m also unexpectedly grabbed by its story. Ra Ra Boom takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where humans create AI robots to try and fix the march of climate change. The robots do exactly that … by killing off all humans. Players take control of four girls living on a space station 20 years later who return to Earth to fight the rogue robots and grapple with some complicated ethical questions.

When we actually dive into the gameplay, I quickly get a sense of where Gylee is trying to deviate from an established genre that’s not exactly known for iteration. That starts with its unique combat system, which combines close-up strikes, ranged attacks, and aerial juggling. In addition to punches, each character has their own gun that can be used to peck away at enemies from across the screen. It isn’t just a gameplay twist for twist’s sake, though. Guns help extend combo potential, allowing players to unload a combo on an enemy, knock them back, and continue that string by peppering them with shots. You don’t have to lose your combo meter just because you’re on the wrong side of the screen.

Gylee Founder Chris Bergman tells me that the combat system was less inspired by other beat ‘em ups and more built from fighting games. In particular, Bergman is a fan of the Marvel vs. Capcom series and cites it as a primary influence. He also compares its shooting to something like Contra, explaining that the team looked to marry the idea of a beat ‘em up and a run-and-gun game. Those ideas make for something that may look like your average brawler on its surface but is an entirely different beast once you dig into its nuances.

Bergman stresses that the team’s goal is to chip away at some of the genre’s monotony, and that pops up in ingenious ways. We agree that one of our biggest frustrations in beat ‘em ups comes from trying to fight waves of enemies on a 2D plane. It can be difficult to perfectly line up with an oncoming enemy, making it easy to whiff attacks. Ra Ra Boom solves that with a clever piece of art direction: The floor of every level is broken out into “lanes.”

If players are on a street, for instance, they’ll see the pavement split up into four horizontal segments that stretch across the screen. That makes it easy for players to see exactly where an enemy is in 2D space and position themselves directly in front of them. It’s so obvious that I’m mad no one thought of it sooner.

That especially comes together in a chaotic final boss fight which has the girls running away from a rogue robot and swapping between lanes to dodge incoming attacks. It’s a frenetic moment as the characters dodge obstacles and beat down smaller robots in their path, but it’s also much easier to parse in some way. I can easily see where an attack is going to land and tell when someone is out of the way. That’s not an accomplishment that even the genre’s best can claim.

What’s especially impressive is that Gylee isn’t a studio made up of veteran game developers. According to Bergman, only one member of the team is from that world. I’m left wondering if that detail is part of the secret to success here. Perhaps Ra Ra Boom is as clever as it is because it’s coming from a team of people who grew up loving beat ‘em ups, but aren’t too precious about the idea of deconstructing them. It feels like it was created by fans who’ve spent a lot of time daydreaming about how they’d fix the things that always bugged them about their favorite games.

Whatever its secret is, I’m excited to see how it all translates into a full-length beat ‘em up. Working with a totally new IP, Gylee won’t have the nostalgia of Streets of Rage or Ninja Turtles under its belt. It doesn’t seem like it’ll need it, though. Instead, its Ra Ra Boom looks toward the future of the genre more than the past. And it does that with the colorful energy of a 90s Trapperkeeper.

PlayStation showed off 7 radical indie games today
Quill approaches a giant tree with a marking on it in Moss: Book II.

On February 10, PlayStation highlighted seven new indie games in the works for PS4, PS5, and PlayStation VR. While none of the announcements were on the level of yesterday's Nintendo Direct, quite a few unique games still got their time in the spotlight. These are the seven intriguing indie games that PlayStation highlighted.  
Moss: Book II

The first game PlayStation showed was the sequel to Moss, one of the best VR games out there. It got a PlayStation Blog post mainly focused on world design. Polyarc explained how rooms are much bigger and interconnected in Moss: Book II, so players will have a chance to revisit areas they like and see them from different angles. Moss: Book II will be released this Spring, so it doesn't look like it will be available on the PlayStation VR2.
Animal Well
Animal Well - Announcement Trailer | PS5
Next, PlayStation showed a platformer for PS5 called Animal Well with a trailer and PlayStation Blog post. Just one person made this minimalist pixel-art platformer, and they plan to incorporate survival horror elements and mind-bending puzzles and secrets into the game. Animal Well will be released for PS5 sometime in late 2022 or early 2023. 
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - Splinter Reveal Trailer | PS4
The highlight of today's wave of indie game announcements was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. A new trailer for the game was released and confirmed that Master Splinter is playable. This is the first time he's been playable in a TMNT game, and his move set is packed with plenty of references to the show. A gameplay video with commentary that lasts nearly nine minutes was also uploaded and gave us our first good uncut look at how Shredder's Revenge will play. For fans of classic beat 'em up, specifically, the TMNT ones, Shredder's Revenge looks like it will be a blast from the past. It launches later this year. 
Post Void
Post Void - Announcement Trailer | PS4
Post Void takes the prize for the weirdest announcement. The previously released PC game is like a mix between Cruelty Squad and Doom. It's a roguelike with psychedelic visuals where players will have to move fast or die. It will be released for PS4 and PS5 this spring.
Salt and Sacrifice
Salt and Sacrifice - Release Date Announce Trailer | PS5, PS4
Salt and Sacrifice is a sequel to Salt and Sanctuary, a Dark Souls-inspired sidescrolling action game and one of the most notable PlayStation indie games. In a new trailer and PlayStation Blog post, the developers highlighted the PvP element of Salt and Sacrifice and confirmed that it will be released for PS4 and PS5 on May 10. 
Samurai Gunn 2
Samurai Gunn 2 - Announcement Trailer | PS5
Samurai Gunn 2 is a fighting game where characters die in just one hit. With a new trailer and PlayStation Blog post, its developers confirmed that the game would come to PS5 and feature crossover characters and stages from popular indie games like Among Us, Spelunky 2, and Minit. 
Hello Neighbor 2
Hello Neighbor 2 - Pre-Order Trailer | PS5, PS4
As the final indie announcement of the day, tinyBuild games confirmed that Hello Neighbor 2 is coming to PS4 and PS5. The Hello Neighbor games are popular with streamers as players try to survey and escape the grasp of a cast of creepy characters. Those who pre-order the game can try a bet on April 7. 

Read more
Ninja Turtles make surprise return in upcoming retro brawler Shredder’s Revenge
TMNT Shredder's Revenge

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are getting a new retro game in the vein of Turtles In Time. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is a retro beat-'em-up game coming to PC and consoles.

The new title is a four-player co-op game in the style of Konami's old arcade brawlers. The trailer shows off all four turtles fighting through streets with a classic 16-bit art style, set to a new version of the TMNT theme song by Faith No More's Mike Patton. It looks like something straight out of the 90s, with side-scrolling gameplay and lots of foot clan soldiers to punch.

Read more
Alienware’s top gaming headset just got a rare price cut
alienware tri mode wireless gaming headset deal dell march 2023 lienware

Dell and Alienware may not seem like the first choice when looking for good gaming headset deals but right now, there's a rare discount on the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset. Usually priced at $200, it's down to $180 for a limited time only at Dell. While this is a relatively modest discount, this headset really doesn't see price cuts often and it's definitely worth your money. If you're keen to learn more, keep on reading or hit the buy button to get straight to purchasing it.

Why you should buy the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset
The Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset is an ideal addition for anyone who's already invested in one of the best gaming laptops and enjoys being wire-free. Its 40mm Hi-Res Certified Drivers provide you with a wide range of frequencies so you can easily detect the slightest in-game sounds going on around you. With Active Noise Cancelling built-in, you won't have to worry about being distracted by your environment either with four integrated microphones able to determine when external noise needs to be drowned out. There's noise canceling for the microphone too so you can clear out ambient sound, thereby improving communication between you and your teammates.

Read more