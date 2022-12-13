Netflix’s game library continues to expand with today’s addition of two very notable narrative-driven games from Annapurna Interactive: Kentucky Route Zero and Twelve Minutes.

Kentucky Route Zero is an episodic-narrative adventure game that’s centered around the titular, mysterious underground highway. It took seven years for all of the episodes to release, but it’s all now available in one package. It’s hard to go into too many details without revealing spoilers, so suffice it to say that it’s a fantastic, critically acclaimed experience that anyone who likes games with interesting narratives with enjoy.

Meanwhile, Twelve Minutes is a point-and-click adventure game starring Jame McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe about a man stuck in a time loop where a man breaks into his house and kills both him and his wife. While its premise and presentation are certainly eye-catching, the game proved to be pretty divisive upon its release due to an unsettling revelation in its ending. Players can now see what the fuss is about with both these games on mobile if they already have a Netflix subscription.

Netflix also announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Vikings: Valhalla will come to Netflix in the first quarter of 2023. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a fun retro-style beat ’em up featuring the iconic characters that garnered a five-star review from Digital Trends earlier this year. We called it a “must-play for both TMNT and beat-’em-up fans alike.”

Meanwhile, Vikings: Valhalla is a Netflix-exclusive game based on the show of the same name. Developed by Emerald City games and published by Tilting Point, Vikings: Valhalla is a strategy game where players build settlements and battle other Viking clans.

Kentucky Route Zero and Twelve Minutes are available on the Netflix app via iOS and Android. To download them, go to the Games tab on the Netflix app and choose the game you’d like to play. This will then bring you to App Store or Google Play Store, where you can download Kentucky Route Zero or Twelve Minutes and then start playing on a mobile device.

Editors' Recommendations