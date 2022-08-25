 Skip to main content
Knockout City Season 7: Mutant Mutiny stars Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

DeAngelo Epps
By

Season 7 of the free-to-play dodgeball game Knockout City is mutant-themed, and it will cross over with some of the most famous mutants around: the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. In addition to earnable in-game cosmetics, players can buy the TMNT Bundle for $20 to get outfits and posses based on Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello.

The TMNT and knockout city character approaching another knockout city character with glowing dodgeballs.

Season 7 of Knockout City introduces four new characters called the “Mutant Crew,” including the four mutates Neon, Susan, Ratfink, and Goober. These series originals are joined by Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo of TMNT fame. The new season of the game also comes packed with a Knockout City x TMNT crossover event, a new Premium Brawl Pass featuring TMNT unlockables, more Hideout customization, a new map, and more to be shared on the Season 7 road map.

This new collab marks yet another stage in TMNT’s gaming renaissance. They recently appeared as fighters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, starred in the highly praised beat em’ up, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and will get a collection of retro games with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

Knockout City was originally released in May 2021 with EA as the publisher. The game went free to play on June 1, 2022, after its developer, Velan Studios, took over as self-publisher. It’s a competitive team-based game that can be compared to dodgeball. Well, it’s dodgeball if the real-life sport had bomb balls that exploded, moon balls that gave access to higher jumps, and now, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Knockout City Season 7: Mutant Mutiny begins on August 30 across PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

